Yuvvika Chaudhary is still “waiting” for her potential as an actor to be tapped

In the recent years, Yuvvika Chaudhary’s acting career has taken a backseat and she is focusing more on music videos. The actor, who has been part of TV serial Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Om Shanti Om (2007), Summer 2007 (2008) and Toh Baat Pakki (2010), says good film roles are hard to come by.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As an actor I would love to explore more because I know what all I can do. Yes I feel that (my talent has been not tapped). I should be getting to do some good roles in films. As an actor you are always hungry to do something different,” she tells us.

While films roles may not have been happening, Chaudhary has dabbled with the digital space with web series Roohaniyat.

So does she feel that the OTT platforms give better roles to women and in fact to actors as compared to the opportunities in films?

“In films you get very less opportunity to work. There are some good films that are being made but the number is very less. On the web space, people have been lucky as they get to perform. There is so much scope to explore yourself as an actor--- there are short films, there are seasons of different series. It has opened the doors for many actors,” says the actor, who will return with the second season of Roohaniyat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 38-year-old also co-owns a production company along with her husband Prince Narula. While they currently only make music videos, branching out to films is something she is open to, especially as a way to create acting opportunities for herself.

“We are also exploring as producers and there are many things that we have planned. We are going one step at a time,” she ends.