Tuesday, May 13, 2025
AP |
May 13, 2025 10:14 PM IST

Do we get to choose who we love? For Sylvie, the protagonist of Adelaide Faith’s “Happiness Forever,” the answer is surely an emphatic “No.” That's because Sylvie is in love with her therapist, an older woman with peach-colored hair who lives within walking distance of Sylvie’s home. After 13 sessions, Sylvie spends her weeks counting down the hours until she and her therapist meet again. She can’t decide whether she wants the therapist to adopt her or simply hold her hand.

The question of what to do about this inconvenient obsession carries through Faith’s endearing debut novel. Sylvie knows she must respect the boundaries of the therapy room, but feeds her obsession in other ways — adopting her therapist’s style of dress; studying therapy on her work breaks at the vet clinic; staying alert for a chance encounter in the neighborhood dog park. If the therapist only loved her, Sylvie believes all her problems would be solved. “There might be no need to worry about carrying on when somebody else had already worked out the meaning of life,” Sylvie thinks.

What might in another book veer into unsettling territory is kept here in a lighthearted realm that deepens with meaning as we learn more about Sylvie’s reasons for being in therapy and her shy attempts outside those sessions toward a fuller, healthier life. Sylvie makes a new friend; goes on a trip; and searches for ways to feel “like a person” with a “real” and meaningful life. As the book goes on, Sylvie must find out if she has healed enough to release herself from the therapist’s grip.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Book Review: Debut novel ‘Happiness Forever’ is set on a therapy couch
