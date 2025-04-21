Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 27-May 3: Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 27-May 3

April 27: Singer Kate Pierson of The B-52′s is 77. Singer Herbie Murrell of The Stylistics is 76. Actor Douglas Sheehan is 76. Guitarist Ace Frehley is 74. Singer Sheena Easton is 66. Actor James Le Gros is 63. Bassist Rob Squires of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 60. Singer Mica Paris is 56. Actor David Lascher is 53. Actor Maura West is 53. Actor Sally Hawkins is 49. Drummer Patrick Hallahan of My Morning Jacket is 47. Singer Jim James of My Morning Jacket is 47. Singer Travis Meeks is 46. Bassist Joseph Pope III of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 46. Guitarist John Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 43. Actor Francis Capra is 42. Actor Ari Graynor is 42. Singer-guitarist Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy is 41. Actor Sheila Vand is 40. Actor Jenna Coleman is 39. Singer Nick Noonan of Karmin is 39. Actor William Moseley is 38. Singer Lizzo is 37. Actor Emily Rios is 36.

April 28: Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 84. Actor Paul Guilfoyle is 76. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 75. Actor Mary McDonnell is 73. Singer-bassist Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth is 72. Rapper Too Short is 59. Actor Bridget Moynahan is 54. Actor Chris Young is 54. Rapper Big Gipp of Goodie Mob is 53. Actor Jorge Garcia is 52. Actor Elisabeth Rohm is 52. Actor Penelope Cruz is 51. Actor Nate Richert is 47. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott are 47. Actor Jessica Alba is 44. Actor Harry Shum Jr. is 43. Actor Jenna Ushkowitz is 39. Actor Aleisha Allen is 34.

April 29: Singer Country singer Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys is 82. Singer Tommy James is 78. Director Phillip Noyce is 75. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 71. Actor Kate Mulgrew is 70. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 68. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 67. Actor Eve Plumb is 67. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 62. Actor Vincent Ventresca is 59. Singer Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 57. Actor Paul Adelstein is 56. Rapper Master P is 55. Actor Uma Thurman is 55. Actor Darby Stanchfield is 54. Country singer James Bonamy is 53. Singer Erica Campbell of Mary Mary is 53. Bassist Mike Hogan of The Cranberries is 52. Actor Tyler Labine is 47. Actor Megan Boone is 42. Actor Zane Carney is 40. Singer Amy Heidemann of Karmin is 39. Singer Foxes is 36. Actor Grace Kaufman is 23.

April 30: Singer Willie Nelson is 92. Actor Perry King is 77. Singer Merrill Osmond of The Osmonds is 72. Director Jane Campion is 71. Actor-director Paul Gross is 66. Bassist Robert Reynolds of The Mavericks is 63. Actor Adrian Pasdar is 60. Singer J.R. Richards is 58. Rapper Turbo B of Snap is 58. Guitarist Clark Vogeler of The Toadies is 56. Singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 54. Guitarist Chris Henderson of 3 Doors Down is 54. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 54. Actor Lisa Dean Ryan is 53. Singer Akon is 52. Singer Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is 52. Actor Johnny Galecki is 50. Actor Sam Heughan is 45. Actor Kunal Nayyar is 44. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 43. Actor Kirsten Dunst is 43. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 41. Actor Dianna Agron is 39. Singer Brandon Lancaster of LANCO is 36. Rapper Travis Scott is 34.

May 1: Singer Judy Collins is 86. Actor Stephen Macht is 83. Singer Rita Coolidge is 80. Singer-bassist Nick Fortuna of The Buckinghams is 79. Actor Dann Florek is 74. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 71. Actor Byron Stewart is 69. Actor Maia Morgenstern is 63. Actor Scott Coffey is 61. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 60. Actor Charlie Schlatter is 59. Country singer Tim McGraw is 58. Bassist D’Arcy Wretzky is 57. Director Wes Anderson is 56. Actor Julie Benz is 53. Singer Tina Campbell of Mary Mary is 51. Actor Darius McCrary is 49. Actor Jamie Dornan is 43. Actor Kerry Bishe’ is 41. TV personality Abby Huntsman is 39. Actor Lizzy Greene is 21.

May 2: Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 89. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 80. Actor David Suchet is 79. Country singer Larry Gatlin is 77. Singer Lou Gramm of Foreigner is 75. Actor Christine Baranski is 73. Singer Angela Bofill is 71. Actor Brian Tochi is 66. Actor Elizabeth Berridge is 63. Country singer Ty Herndon is 63. Actor Mitzi Kapture is 63. TV commentator Mika Brzezinski is 58. Wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson is 53. Singer Jeff Gutt of Stone Temple Pilots is 49. Actor Jenna Von Oy is 48. Actor Kumail Nanjiani is 47. Actor Ellie Kemper is 45. Actor Robert Buckley is 44. Actor Gaius Charles is 42. Singer Lily Allen is 40. Guitarist Jim Almgren of Carolina Liar is 39. Actor Kay Panabaker is 35.

May 3: Singer Frankie Valli is 91. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 79. Singer Mary Hopkin is 75. Singer Christopher Cross is 74. Drummer Cactus Moser is 68. Keyboardist David Ball of Soft Cell is 66. Country singer Shane Minor is 57. Actor Amy Ryan is 57. Actor Bobby Cannavale is 55. Music producer-actor Damon Dash is 54. Bassist John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band is 54. Actor Marsha Stephanie-Blake is 50. TV personality Willie Geist is 50. Actor Christina Hendricks is 50. Actor Dule Hill is 50. Country singer Eric Church is 48. Actor Tanya Wright is 47. Dancer Cheryl Burke is 41. Singer Michael Kiwanuka is 38. Actor Zoe De Grand Maison is 30. Rapper Desiigner is 28.

