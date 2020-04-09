Cult classics to the rescue

entertainment

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 17:56 IST

With Doordarshan re-running classics from the 80s and the 90s such as Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus and Buniyaad among others, began a new trend. The latest to join the bandwagon are Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi, CID, Aahat and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai which began re-airing across mainstream television channels this week.

Ratna Pathak Shah who played the lead in the popular comedy series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai believes that at a time when melodrama and supernaturalism are ruling the roost, it will be a major respite. “Sarabhai is intelligent and witty, which I’m afraid can’t be said about a lot of our comedy programming. Many of us have moved to other formats to consume something other than mythological stories and saas-bahu jhagda kind of stuff. As far as I’m concerned, that’s rock bottom. There’s only one way - up! Sarabhai can lead the way and I’m sure that the audience will have a blast revisiting it,” she says.

Producer of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and producer-actor of Khichdi that became an instant hit on Indian television back in 2002, Jamnadas Majethia says that these series will help people battle panic at this time of a health crisis. “We’re yet to find the vaccine for Coronavirus but we’ve found the vaccine to the side effects of this virus in Khichdi and Sarabhai. The general mood of the people is somber and it’s an overwhelming feeling as we are able to spread joy at the right time,” he opines.

Actor Sumeet Raghavan believes that the audience who couldn’t shift to OTT to revisit these shows will be struck by nostalgia. “The fans for these shows have just kept on adding over the years. For those who’re still not averse with the online world will find it easier to catch these shows again,” he elaborates.

CID that ran from 1998 to 2008 became a game-changing series in the crime genre. Dayanand Shetty who played Daya in it believes that it’s a show that can bring a family together as it’s devoid of “titillation and graphic violence”. He says, “The reality shows that are being aired have content which is slight below the belt. I wouldn’t want my son, my daughter or anyone with a young mind watching those things because it’s embarrassing. As for crime shows, they’re so bad that you can’t watch them with your family. The content is brutal and upsetting. CID was aired for about 21 years but we never ventured into this kind of content.”

Writer-director Aatish Kapadia who’ve been part of some popular series resonates with Majethia and believes that they will be a treat for Gen Z. He explains, “Indian families generally tend to be together during any crisis situation. If these shows can make them forget their worries for two hours in the morning, I believe they can get through the day.”