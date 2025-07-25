Los Angeles, Actor Dwayne Johnson called Hulk Hogan his "childhood hero" as he remembered the late wrestler. Dwayne Johnson mourns death of wrestler Hulk Hogan

Hogan breathed his last on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. He was 71.

Johnson, who is also a former wrestler, shared a video alongside Hogan on his Instagram handle on Friday and penned a lengthy note along.

"Rest in Peace, Terry Bollea aka The Immortal Hulk Hogan. To millions of little kids you were a childhood hero - myself included," the 53-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

"In 1984, I gave you your 'HULKSTER' headband back, in the locker room in Madison Square Garden - I was the lucky kid caught it when you threw it in the crowd. You were shocked and so happy after the match because you told me that was your very last headband and if it weren’t for me, you’d have no way of getting that exact one made again. You promised me that you would get more made and give me a Hulkster headband of my own as a thank you gift. And that meant the world to that little 12 year-old boy," he wrote.

Johnson also recalled the match with Hogan in 2002 at WrestleMania X8, where the actor emerged as the winner. The video shared on his Instagram was from that match.

"Just 17 years later, and still a kid at the age of 29 years old — I’m standing in the middle of the ring and facing you - one of my wrestling heroes in the main event of WRESTLEMANIA. The match was to decide who would go down in history, as The Greatest of All Time. When you kick out of my Rock Bottom finisher - just listen and FEEL that crowd go ELECTRIC…all for you. I’ve never felt anything like that in my entire wrestling career. It takes two to tango, but that historic crowd reaction was all for you. You may have “passed the torch” to me that night, but you, my friend…. … you “drew the house” meaning you sold out every arena and stadium across the country in your prime as Hulk Hogan, on your way of becoming the greatest of all time," he added.

"From deep in my bones, and on behalf of this wild and crazy world of professional wrestling that we love, I say to you now, and forever… Thank you for the house, brother… Thank you, for the house. RIP Terry Bollea aka Hulk Hogan," Johnson concluded.

