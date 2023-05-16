Home / Entertainment / Relive the thrills: A recap of the Fast and Furious movies ahead of Fast X

Relive the thrills: A recap of the Fast and Furious movies ahead of Fast X

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2023 07:24 PM IST

As Fast X is set to release, the article presents a thrilling recap of the Fast and Furious franchise, taking audiences on a journey through the earlier movies.

As the highly anticipated Fast X races into theatres on Friday, fans of the beloved Fast and Furious franchise are eagerly preparing to witness the epic finale of this action-packed series. With a legacy spanning multiple movies filled with heart-pounding action, daring stunts, and an ensemble cast of beloved characters, Fast X promises to be a thrilling culmination of the journey that began two decades ago.

Fast X will release in theatres on May 11.

Recap of Previous Movies:

The Fast and the Furious (2001):

Introducing the world of illegal street racing, we met unforgettable characters Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel). Brian's undercover mission to infiltrate Dom's street racing crew formed a deep bond between them and set the stage for future instalments.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003):

Brian teams up with childhood friend Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) in Miami to take down a dangerous drug lord. This high-octane sequel delivered thrilling races, intense car chases, and fast-paced action.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006):

Transporting us to the vibrant streets of Tokyo, Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) discovers the art of drift racing under the guidance of Han (Sung Kang). The movie showcases exhilarating races, intense rivalries, and iconic drifting sequences.

Fast & Furious (2009):

Reuniting the core characters, Dom, Brian, and Mia (Jordana Brewster) face a powerful drug cartel and a corrupt FBI agent. The movie emphasizes the importance of family while delivering intense action sequences and showcasing unwavering loyalty.

Fast Five (2011):

Dom and his crew embark on a daring heist in Rio de Janeiro, crossing paths with federal agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson). Fast Five elevates the series with high-stakes action, captivating heist sequences, and the introduction of Hobbs as a formidable new character.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013):

Dom and his crew join forces with federal agent Hobbs to take down a skilled mercenary organization led by Owen Shaw (Luke Evans). The movie delivers intense battles, jaw-dropping car chases, and unexpected revelations testing the characters' loyalty.

Furious 7 (2015):

Furious 7 bids farewell to Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) in a poignant chapter. Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) becomes a new threat seeking revenge, while the movie features heart-stopping action sequences and a touching tribute to Walker.

The Fate of the Furious (2017):

Dom's loyalty is tested when he is manipulated into betraying his crew by cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron). The movie pushes boundaries with high-octane action, unexpected alliances, and thrilling espionage.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019):

In this spin-off film, Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) reluctantly team up to stop the cyber-genetically enhanced Brixton Lore (Idris Elba). Filled with intense action and explosive set pieces, this standalone movie expands the Fast and Furious universe.

Fast & Furious 9 (2021):

Fast & Furious 9 sees Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family facing their most personal and challenging adversary—Dom's estranged brother, Jakob (John Cena). With high-speed chases, gravity-defying stunts, and explosive action, this instalment explores themes of family, loyalty, and forgiveness.

Fast X: The Climactic Conclusion:

As Fast X revs its engines, fans can anticipate the ultimate finale that promises to be a culmination of everything the franchise has built. Dom and his crew face their greatest challenge yet

Tuesday, May 16, 2023
