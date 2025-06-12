Mumbai, Film director-producer Shiladitya Bora on Thursday announced his foray into Odia cinema with an upcoming film, titled “Bindusagar”. Filmmaker Shiladitya Bora forays into Odia cinema with ‘Bindusagar’

Featuring popular Odia actors Prakruti Mishra and Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, the family drama is directed by Abhishek Swain, best known for his acclaimed 2024 movie “Jajabara 2.0”.

Bora, known for films like “Picasso” and “Yours Truly”, said he aims to take Odia cinema all over the world and hopes the film will resonate with people everywhere.

“Odisha is producing some fantastic content in recent times; however, it’s still underexposed to the audiences across the world. The Odia film industry is on the verge of breaking out, and we want to be one of the early movers when that happens.

"We want to make a film that will appeal equally to the youth, the working class, as well as to the Odia diaspora living overseas. ‘Bindusagar’ is our vision of ‘Made in Odisha, for the world,” Bora said in a statement.

“Bindusagar” is produced by Bora's banner Platoon One Films along with Vinay Reddy, Shubho Shekhar Bhattacharjee in association with Nikhil Chaudhry MDC Filmworks.

Shot in Odisha and London, “Bindusagar” is billed as a story of love and tradition.

“When a young woman's quest to discover her roots intersects with a grieving father's journey to faith, they find redemption and purpose in the ancient city of Bhubaneswar,” the official logline of the film reads.

Swain expressed gratitude to Bora for backing “Bindusgar” and hoped that the movie will turn out to be a “game changer” for Odia cinema.

"Platoon One's entry can be a game changer for Odia cinema. With their deep understanding of local content for global audiences and distribution bandwidth, ‘Bindusgar’ may turn out to be the first truly global Odia film. We are super excited about the prospect of taking our film, culture and music to audiences worldwide,” the director said.

Also starring Robin Das and Satya Ranjan, “Bindusagar” will release in December this year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.