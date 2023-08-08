A little bit chaotic: Russell Brand recalls marriage days with Katy Perry

Russell Brand has revisited his marriage days with popular singer Katy Perry. In an interaction on “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge” on Sunday, Brand opened up about his short-lived marriage with Perry and highlighted the fame, disconnect and chaos he felt during that phase. Brand also called the “I Kissed a girl” singer "an amazing person".

“That was when I was sort of most in the public eye and working in America,” said Brand, adding that “some aspects of [that time] were amazing.”

“She’s an amazing person. It was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that eye of the cyclone type aspect of fame,” reminisced Brand.

“Aside from my sort of feelings of affection for Katy, it’s a time that I remember has been a little bit chaotic and a bit for me… a little disconnected,” he added.

Notably, Brand married Perry in 2010 but the couple got separated after 14 months when the "Arthur" star sent a text message about breaking up with her.

After their separation, Perry began dating John Mayer. Perry is currently in a relationship with actor Orlando Bloom and the couple have a two-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom.

"I am working a lot, and I've always worked a lot … but I don't have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to," Perry said on the Smartless podcast in September 2022.

"It doesn't matter if I've had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I'm waking up at 6 o'clock and we're gonna go and do breakfast," she had added.