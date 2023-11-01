A new romance for Sophie Turner? Actress seen cosy up to British heir in Paris amid pending divorce with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner, 27, was spotted kissing an English heir in Paris on Saturday, amid her divorce from Joe Jonas, 34, reported by the UK Sun.

Pearson, the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, returned to his home in London with a suitcase after his trip to Paris with Turner.(AFP/Wiki)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 'Game of Thrones' actress was spotted in an affectionate moment with Peregrine 'Perry' John Dickinson Pearson, a 29-year-old who holds the title of heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a region in Sussex.

The outlet published a photo that allegedly shows the pair locking lips on the street, but their faces are not clear in the image.

An eyewitness told the outlet that they saw them at the Gare du Nord railway station, where they seemed to be in a good mood.

“They arrived together at the chauffeur pickup location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London,” the report says.

“He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman in the photo wore a red baseball cap, black sunglasses, a long black coat, patent leather loafers and a teal Louis Vuitton bag. He was dressed in gray jeans, Adidas sneakers, a black peacoat, a brown scarf, and sunglasses.

ALSO READ| Sophie Turner ‘confided’ in Priyanka Chopra, called her ‘sissy’ before unfollowing her on Instagram

According to the outlet, they later met again at the Stade de France, where Turner made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The outlet also reported that Pearson returned to his home in Chelsea, West London, with a suitcase. When asked about his trip to Paris with Turner, a man at the property said, “He doesn’t want to comment on anything.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Turner and Jonas are going through a divorce after four years of marriage. They have two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. They recently reached a temporary agreement on their custody.

Pearson also broke up with his girlfriend, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, 27, who is the goddaughter of King Charles III. She is a model and socialite.