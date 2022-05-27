Amber Heard denies tipping off press, Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez tells her 'your lies have been exposed'

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez told Amber Heard that her lies have been exposed to the world multiple times, as she cross-examined the actor on Thursday. Camille also questioned Amber Heard about being involved in perjury and tipping off the press to spin the case in her favour. Johnny has sued Amber for defamation for $50 million, and she has countersued him for $100 million. Also Read| Frustrated Johnny Depp tells Amber Heard’s lawyer, ‘I can’t please you’ as he interrupts him repeatedly. Watch

The trial in the case, which has been underway since April, 2022, is set to conclude on May 27. A day before the final hearing, Camille conducted an aggressive cross-examination of Amber for allegedly lying on the witness stand. In videos from the trial that is underway in a Virginia court, Amber is seen on the witness stand being questioned by Camille.

Camille asked Amber, "Your lies have been exposed to the world multiple times?" to which the latter responded, "I haven't lied about anything." Camilla questioned Amber about the events in Hicksville, in which Amber claims that Johnny grabbed a woman's wrist and threatened to break it as he got jealous of her leaning on his wife. Camille asked Amber about contracting testimonies that it was Amber who got jealous because Johnny wasn't paying any attention to her, but the actor claimed that many people make statements just to be a part of 'the Johnny Depp show.'

Amber had previously claimed that she punched Johnny once because she had heard that he pushed his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss down the stairs, and was afraid he would do the same to her sister Whitney Heard who was trying to break a fight between them. Referring to Kate Moss' recent testimony in favour of Johnny, Camille asked Amber if she hadn't expected it, to which the actor said, "Incorrect, I knew how many people will come out of the woodwork to support Johnny."

Camilla also asked Amber if she had tipped off the press when she was making an appearance in court with a bruised face-- allegedly the result of domestic abuse by Johnny, to get a restraining order against him in May 2016. Camille asked, "You alerted TMZ you would be filing?" and Amber replied, "No I did not." Camille pointed out that the media was there on the one day Amber 'didn't bother to wear makeup to cover up the mark' on her face. Denying that her legal team had tipped media, Amber said, "What survivor of domestic violence wants that?"

Johnny has filed the case on the grounds that Amber defamed him when she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post article she wrote. He also alleged that it was Amber who was the abusive one in their marriage. She countersued him for $100 million arguing that he smeared her name by calling her a liar.

