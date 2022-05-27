Amber Heard says she has received threats 'every single day' during trial: 'People want to put my baby in a microwave'

Actor Amber Heard, who is battling a libel lawsuit against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, has said that people threaten her and say that they 'want to put my baby in the microwave'. During the ongoing trial, Amber's lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, asked her how she has ‘suffered publicly as a result of the statements. (Also Read | Amber Heard denies tipping off press, Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez tells her 'your lies have been exposed')

In a video from the trial shared by Law & Crime Network on their YouTube channel, Amber told the jury, "I am harassed, humiliated, threatened, every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom. Sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things that I have lived through, used to humiliate me. People want to kill me and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that."

She also said, "I live my life with these sets of rules I've to follow, my friends have to follow for me not to have a panic attack or a triggering event or I relive the trauma, even from training to do. In my movie, for instance, for training for Aquaman, a combat scene and a trigger happen. I have a meltdown and have to deal with that, the crew I work with have to deal with that, because of the damage I walk around with every single day. I am not sitting in this courtroom snickering. I’m not sitting in this courtroom laughing, smiling, or making snide jokes. I’m not. This is horrible."

A jury is scheduled to hear the closing arguments on Friday in Johnny's lawsuit against Amber. Each side will have two hours to summarise their case in a trial that has stretched on for six weeks. Johnny Depp is suing Amber for $50 million in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Amber filed a $100 million counterclaim against her ex-husband after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Johnny said he never struck Amber and that she concocted the abuse allegations to gain an advantage in divorce proceedings. She testified about more than a dozen episodes of physical and sexual assault that she said Johnny inflicted on her.

(With AP inputs)

