Angelina Jolie lauds ex-husband ‘wonderful’ and it's not who you think

Angelina Jolie seems to have found tranquillity in her past marriages despite the ongoing legal woes with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Angelina Jolie's hopes for an awards comeback with her role in Maria were dashed after being snubbed at the Academy Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Jolie spent her first marriage with actor Jonny Lee Miller between 1996 to 2000. She moved forward to wed Billy Bob Thornton after her divorce but their marriage came to an end in 2003. She married Brad Pitt at their French property, Chateau Miraval, when they finally wed in 2014 following ten years of relationship. Jolie and Pitt filed for divorce in 2019, and after nearly a decade of legal fighting, the divorce was finalized last December.

On Wednesday, during the Santa Barbara Film Festival, where she was honoured with the Maltin Modern Master Award, Jolie said, “Yeah, it's Jonny. I just talked to him. I love that — I get to see my ex-husband with 2,000 people.”

Jolie admits of having a ‘wonderful relationship with Jonny’

Academy Award-winner made these comments during a question-and-answer segment with film critic Leonard Maltin as they watched her first major role in Hackers, which starred her alongside Jonny Lee Miller in 1995.

“I don't really watch my own films and so I don't think I've seen it since the premiere, but I do have a wonderful relationship with Jonny. We now have sons the same age and I'm so happy to have done that,” she added.

Miller later married actress Michele Hicks in 2008, and the couple welcomed their son, Buster, that same year. Buster, now 16, is the same age as Jolie and Pitt’s youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne. Miller and Hicks eventually parted ways in 2018.

Jolie felt ‘being recognized’ as a director

The Santa Barbara Film Festival saw Jolie being presented with the prestigious honor by acclaimed director Ava DuVernay. “I think back on my life and all the things I almost didn't do, I almost missed,” she admitted.

Notably, Jolie has received critical appreciation for her work as a director, particularly for Maria, which has garnered Oscar nominations. “It's the best. I love directing. I prefer directing. It's like, if you have the right family, you trust your heads of department, you love your actors, you love your work, and you're all there together.”

“Having success and being recognized and being put on one side of a line to another person really made me very uncomfortable — I went very dark in that time,” she added.