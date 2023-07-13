Bachelorette party turns deadly: Maggie Q's Fear the Night hits theaters July 21

Fear the Night, Maggie Q's forthcoming horror film will be released in theaters on Friday, July 21, 2023. The plot revolves around a group of women who gather for a bachelorette party at a remote farmhouse in California. When a group of masked guys enters the scene, things quickly take a dramatic turn. Fear the Night, a horror film starring Maggie Q releases on July 21, 2023, here is everything you need to know about it.

The movie shows the group's struggle for survival. Maggie Q is one of the main characters, and there are many more who play supporting parts. Neil LaBute, whose credits include Your Friends & Neighbors, In the Company of Men, Death at a Funeral, and many more, wrote and directed Fear the Night.

The official trailer for Fear the Night shows several scary and shocking events that will happen in the new thriller movie. It starts with a very intense scene where Tess, a war veteran, and the main character, has a tense argument with some strangers at a store.

The trailer then shows some terrifying scenes from the film without giving away any significant secrets that might potentially damage viewers' watching experience. Overall, the trailer has a dark and creepy tone that lovers of psychological thrillers and horror films will like.

Rotten Tomatoes' description of the film reads:

“Eight women attend a bachelorette party at a remote farmhouse in the California hills. They are interrupted by the arrival of masked intruders who surround the place and begin shooting arrows at the home and the guests.”

"One partygoer--Tess, a military veteran who is fighting her addictions and her difficulty at fitting in with other people--leads the women in making a stand against the attackers as they fight back in an effort to save themselves over the course of a single dark night."

Based on the trailer and synopsis, audiences may expect a thrilling atmospheric thriller that delves into the darkest corners of the human brain. The film is said to be 92 minutes long.

Maggie Q performs the key role of Tes in Fear the Night. Tes is a military veteran who is noted for her bravery and fearlessness. She's imprisoned in a farmhouse with several women when masked guys break in.

Tes appears to be the protagonist of the story, and it will be interesting to see how she handles the visitors. In the trailer, Maggie Q looks lovely, effortlessly displaying her character's natural charm, charisma, and menacing demeanor.

She has previously been in a number of popular and critically acclaimed films and television episodes, including Stalker, Pivoting, Death of Me, and Fantasy Island, to mention a few. Other great actors in the supporting cast include:

Kat Foster as Beth

James Carpinello as Bart

Gia Crovatin as Mia

Highdee Kuan as Rose

Kirstin Leigh as Esther

Ito Aghayere as Noelle

KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Alfonse

You can watch Fear the Night in theaters on Friday, July 21, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON