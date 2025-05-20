New Delhi, British star Simon Pegg says he has nothing but gratitude for being a part of a blockbuster franchise like "Mission: Impossible" for 20 years. Benji has grown as a person and agent: Simon Pegg on his 'Mission: Impossible' journey

Pegg has appeared in six "Mission Impossible" movies so far since 2006's "Mission: Impossible III".

His character of Benji Dunn had an interesting journey in the world of MI where he started as an technician at the Impossible Task Force , providing crucial technical support to Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt.

Over the years, Benji transitioned into a field agent role, actively participating in high-stakes operations alongside Hunt in movies like "Ghost Protocol" , "Rogue Nation" , "Fallout" , "Dead Reckoning" and "The Final Reckoning", which released in India on May 17.

"It's been such an amazing 20 years. I filmed my first scene for 'Mission Impossible' 20 years ago... I know it makes me feel old because I am. But I think about the journey from Benji in 'Mission: Impossible III' to Benji in 'The Final Reckoning'.

"If you put those two characters together, you get two completely different people. That is because he's grown as a person and as an agent," Pegg told PTI in a virtual interview.

While the character has definitely evolved, there has also been a personal evolution in him, Pegg noted.

"I have as well, just getting to be part of these films and see how they're made and meeting people that have changed my life, so I feel very grateful," he added.

"The Final Reckoning", the eighth and presumably the final instalment, sees Hunt racing against time to stop a rogue AI known as "The Entity" from gaining total control over the world's digital infrastructure and starting a nuclear war among the nations.

It is a direct sequel to 2023's "Dead Reckoning".

Actor Pom Klementieff, who reprises her role of assassin Paris in "The Final Reckoning", said a franchise like "Mission: Impossible" is physically demanding but she liked the challenge.

"The best thing in this franchise is that I get to do everything myself, all the fighting myself, and we have the time to really push ourselves, train and work in detail and get the best physical performance ever. So I feel really grateful for that," the actor, best known for playing Mantis in many Marvel movies, said.

Klementieff said the cast was well-supported by an impeccable crew of stunt people.

"So many memories, bruises, being sore and all of that, but it's part of the fun too. And we got to shoot some amazing fights together too. So that was cool," Klemntieff said.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, "The Final Reckoning" also features Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Ving Rhames, and Angela Bassett. It is presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions.

