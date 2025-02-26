Bianca Censori now chooses a ‘nun-like outfit’ for movie premiere with Kanye West amid divorce rumours

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have remained in the limelight ever since her bold Grammys appearance earlier this month. In the last few weeks, there have been several rumours hinting that their marriage is heading towards a divorce although the two of them were spotted together in public since then. The pair has now been spotted again in LA, as Bianca stepped out, fully covered in a black outfit, for a movie premiere. (Also read: Kanye West 'panicking' about Bianca Censori divorcing him, trying to change her mind: ‘His ego cannot handle rejection’) Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Kanye and Bianca at movie premiere

In the pictures that have since surfaced on X, Kanye was seen with Bianca- who face was fully covered in the outfit, as they made their way towards the Koreatown warehouse, where a large crowd had gathered. TMZ reported that Bianca never removed her black, ‘nun-like’ outfit to reveal her face.

The film which is produced by Kanye, and stars Bianca, revolves around the exploration of the female body. It reportedly features multiple vignettes and montages of the two. The shooting for the film was done in various international locations, including Japan, Italy, and Spain. The couple has been spotted on a worldwide tour before returning to Los Angeles in late January.

About the film

Kanye recently released the poster of the film, in which a nude Bianca was seen lying on the floor. In the caption he wrote, “IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME.”

The rumours about trouble in the relationship began in the recent weeks, particularly following their controversial naked stunt at the Grammy Awards ceremony and Kanye West's anti-Semitic remarks on social media this month. However, a representative for West has denied reports that the couple is heading for divorce.