Bob Saget tweeted about his ‘2-hour-long’ show night before his death

Standup comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died on Monday, performed an hours long standup just a night before his death. Bob even shared a post about it on Twitter.

On Sunday he posted, “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s**t. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

The 65-year-old comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

Many fans reacted to his last post. One person wrote, “9 days into the new year and this?? Within 6 months, we lost comedy greats Norm Macdonald, Betty White, and now Bob Saget! I'm afraid what the rest of 2022 has in store.” Another one wrote, “A piece of our history and our hearts are gone…but as Bob/Danny says “the memories…that’s what keeps him on our hearts”. You’ll be missed.” While one referred to the death of late comedian Betty White and wrote, “Heaven is a lot funnier now with you and Betty.”

9 days into the new year and this?? Within 6 months, we lost comedy greats Norm Macdonald, Betty White, and now Bob Saget! I'm afraid what the rest of 2022 has in store. — Scott Bae (@studb) January 10, 2022

Synaca Harkness, who attended Bob's final show on Sunday told People magazine, “He talked about his health, he talked about his life, he talked about his wife. He talked about being 65 and never being happier than being on stage and doing comedy. You could just feel that. It was like it just made sense. He was right where he needed to be."

Synaca added: "I just remember him saying that he was 65. And I remember I didn't realize that he was that old. I never, I guess when I look at him, I just still see Danny Tanner. He's my mom's age, so I guess that's what I related it to in my head. And he was too young to go. I was just, I'm floored that we lost him today."

