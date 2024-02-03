Brad Pitt scores latest win in Château Miraval dispute with Angelina Jolie over $500M French Winery

The ongoing legal feud between Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie regarding a $500 million French winery has seen a recent twist. Brad Pitt has emerged victorious in the latest phase of the legal battle against his ex, Angelina Jolie, concerning their substantial French vineyard, according to sources as reported by Page Six. his high-profile case centered around the ownership of the 1,300-acre French winemaking estate Chateau Miraval which the couple purchased jointly in 2008 during their marriage. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for over 12 years. (Image Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)(Shutterstock)

Brad Pitt wins big against Angelina Jolie in the winery war

In an ongoing legal clash between Brad Pitt (60) and Angelina Jolie (48) over their French winery, the Deadpool star is pushing for a controlling interest. As per Page Six, the Moneyball actor is presenting arguments in both California and Luxembourg courts. This dispute arose after Jolie sold her shares to Yuri Shefler, the owner of the Russian vodka giant Stoli. Notably, before their marriage, Pitt held a 60% stake in the estate, compared to Jolie's 40%.

What is Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Winery dispute?

Before parting ways in 2016, the Hollywood celebrities exchanged vows in 2014. According to reports, Pitt gave Jolie an extra 10% of the business as part of their marriage, which gave them a 50/50 ownership split after their 2016 divorce. However, things took a messier turn when after the breakup, Jolie sold her shares, but Pitt says he still owns 60% of the company and that the transaction is void.

As per Pagesix, a source close to the case said, “He owned 60 [percent] (Brad Pitt) and she owned 40 [percent](Angelina Jolie). When they got married, it was a conversation where everything was all roses [at the time]. The agreement was for her to get 10 percent from him, a 50/50 agreement that they reached for one euro. It was symbolic of their partnership.”

According to Variety, in the countersuit, the legal team representing Jolie back in October 2022, responded that negotiations to sell her business interest went south when Pitt made her sign a non-disclosure agreement that would bar her from publicly discussing his alleged emotional and physical abuse of her and their children. The countersuit alleges that during a 2016 incident, "Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her." Read: Brad Pitt choked, hit his kids and Angelina Jolie on 2016 flight, show court docs; his rep reacts