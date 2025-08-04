Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 10-16: Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 10-16

Aug. 10: Actor James Reynolds is 79. Singer-flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is 78. Mandolin player Gene Johnson of Diamond Rio is 76. Singer Patti Austin is 75. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 66. Actor Antonio Banderas is 65. Drummer Jon Farriss of INXS is 64. Actor Chris Caldovino is 62. Singer Neneh Cherry is 61. Singer Aaron Hall of Guy is 61. Singer Lorraine Pearson of Five Star is 58. Singer Michael Bivins is 57. Actor Angie Harmon is 53. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 52. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood is 51. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher Saves the World,” ″Reba”) is 46. Singer Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels and Rope is 46. Singer Nikki Bratcher of Divine is 45. Actor Aaron Staton is 45. Actor Ryan Eggold is 41. Actor Charley Koontz is 38. Actor Lucas Till is 35. Actor Jeremy Maguire is 14.

Aug. 11: Songwriter Kenny Gamble of Gamble and Huff is 82. Bassist Jim Kale of the Guess Who is 82. Country singer John Conlee is 79. Singer Joe Jackson is 71. Actor Viola Davis is 60. Actor-podcaster Joe Rogan is 58. Actor Anna Gunn is 57. Actor Ashley Jensen is 57. Actor Sophie Okonedo is 57. Guitarist Charlie Sexton is 57. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad is 55. Actor Nigel Harman is 52. Actor Will Friedle is 49. Singer Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie is 49. Actor Rob Kerkovich is 46. Actor Merritt Wever is 45. Actor Chris Hemsworth is 42. Guitarist Heath Fogg of Alabama Shakes is 41. Singer J-Boog is 40. Rapper Asher Roth is 40. Actor Alyson Stoner is 32.

Aug. 12: Actor George Hamilton is 86. Actor Dana Ivey is 84. Actor Jennifer Warren is 84. Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is 76. Actor Jim Beaver is 75. Singer Kid Creole is 75. Actor Sam J. Jones is 71. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is 71. Actor Bruce Greenwood is 69. Country singer Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad is 69. Guitarist Roy Hay of Culture Club is 64. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 62. Actor Peter Krause is 60. Actor Brent Sexton is 58. Actor Michael Ian Black is 54. Actor Yvette Nicole Brown is 54. Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 54. Actor Casey Affleck is 50. Actor Maggie Lawson is 45. Actor Dominique Swain is 45. Actor Leah Pipes is 37. Actor Lakeith Stanfield is 34. Actor Cara Delevingne is 33. Actor Imani Hakim is 32.

Aug. 13: Actor Kevin Tighe is 81. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 77. Director Paul Greengrass is 70. Actor Danny Bonaduce is 66. Actor Dawnn Lewis is 64. Actor John Slattery is 63. Actor Debi Mazar is 61. Actor Quinn Cummings is 58. Actor Seana Kofoed is 55. Country singer Andy Griggs is 52. Drummer Mike Melancon of Emerson Drive is 47. Actor Kathryn Fiore is 46. Actor Sebastian Stan is 43. Actor Eme Ikwuakor is 41. Singer James Morrison is 41. Actor Lennon Stella is 26.

Aug. 14: Singer Dash Crofts of Seals and Crofts is 87. Country singer Connie Smith is 84. Actor-musician Steve Martin is 80. Actor Antonio Fargas is 79. Bassist Larry Graham of Sly and the Family Stone is 79. Actor Susan St. James is 79. Romance novelist Danielle Steel is 78. Keyboardist Terry Adams of NRBQ is 77. Cartoonist Gary Larson is 75. Actor Carl Lumbly is 74. Actor Jackee Harry is 69. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 66. Singer Sarah Brightman is 65. Actor Susan Olsen is 64. Actor Halle Berry is 59. Actor Ben Bass is 57. Actor Catherine Bell is 57. Keyboardist Cody McCarver of Confederate Railroad is 57. Guitarist Kevin Cadogan is 56. Actor Lalanya Masters is 53. Actor Christopher Gorham is 51. Actor Mila Kunis is 42. Actor Lamorne Morris is 42. TV personality Spencer Pratt is 42. Actor Marsai Martin is 21.

Aug. 15: Actor-musician Jim Dale is 90. Actor Pat Priest is 89. Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Group is 83. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 81. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 79. Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is 77. Actor Phyllis Smith is 76. Actor Tess Harper is 75. Actor Larry Mathews is 70. Actor Zeljko Ivanek is 68. Actor Rondell Sheridan is 67. Singer-keyboardist Matt Johnson is 64. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu is 62. Actor Peter Hermann is 58. Actor Debra Messing is 57. Actor Anthony Anderson is 55. Actor Ben Affleck is 53. Actor Natasha Henstridge is 51. Bassist Tim Foreman of Switchfoot is 47. Actor Emily Kinney is 41. Actor Courtney Hope is 36. Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 36. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega is 36. Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 35. DJ Smoove da General of Cali Swag District is 35.

Aug. 16: Actor Ann Blyth is 97. Actor Gary Clarke is 92. Actor Julie Newmar is 92. Actor-singer Ketty Lester is 91. Actor Anita Gillette is 89. Actor Bob Balaban is 80. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 80. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 79. Bassist Joey Spampinato is 77. Actor Marshall Manesh is 75. Actor Reginald VelJohnson is 74. TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford is 72. Singer J.T. Taylor is 72. Director James Cameron is 71. Actor Jeff Perry is 70. Guitarist Tim Farriss of INXS is 68. Actor Laura Innes is 68. Actor Angela Bassett is 67. Singer Madonna is 67. Actor Timothy Hutton is 65. Actor Steve Carell is 63. Actor Andy Milder is 57. Actor Seth Peterson is 55. Country singer Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks is 53. Actor George Stults is 50. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 45. Actor Cam Gigandet is 43. Singer-guitarist Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes is 40. Actor Cristin Milioti is 40. Actor Shawn Pyfrom is 39. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 39. Singer Dan Smyers of Dan and Shay is 38. Rapper Young Thug is 34. Actor Cameron Monaghan is 32. Singer Greyson Chance is 28.

