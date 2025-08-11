Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 17-23: Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 17-23

Aug. 17: Actor Robert De Niro is 82. Guitarist Gary Talley of The Box Tops is 78. “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes is 76. Actor Robert Joy is 74. Singer Kevin Rowland of Dexy’s Midnight Runners is 72. Bassist Colin Moulding of XTC is 70. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 70. Singer Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go’s is 67. Actor Sean Penn is 65. Jazz saxophonist Everette Harp is 64. Guitarist Gilby Clarke is 63. Singer Maria McKee is 61. Drummer Steve Gorman is 60. Singer-bassist Jill Cunniff is 59. Actor David Conrad is 58. Rapper Posdnuos of De La Soul is 56. Actor-singer Donnie Wahlberg is 56. TV personality Giuliana Rancic is 51. Actor Bryton James is 39. Actor Brady Corbet is 37. Actor Austin Butler is 34. Actor Taissa Farmiga is 31.

Aug. 18: Actor Robert Redford is 89. Actor Henry G. Sanders is 83. Drummer Dennis Elliott is 75. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 73. Country singer Steve Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 70. Comedian-actor Denis Leary is 68. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 67. TV news anchor Bob Woodruff is 64. Actor Adam Storke is 63. Actor Craig Bierko is 61. Singer Zac Maloy of The Nixons is 57. Musician Everlast is 56. Rapper Masta Killa of Wu-Tang Clan is 56. Actor Edward Norton is 56. Actor Christian Slater is 56. Actor Kaitlin Olson is 50. Comedian Andy Samberg is 47. Guitarist Brad Tursi of Old Dominion is 46. Actor Maia Mitchell is 32. Actor Madelaine Petsch is 31. Actor Parker McKenna Posey is 30.

Aug. 19: Actor Debra Paget is 92. Actor Diana Muldaur is 87. Actor Jill St. John is 85. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 82. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 81. Singer Ian Gillan of Deep Purple is 80. Actor Gerald McRaney is 78. Actor Jim Carter is 77. Singer-guitarist Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass is 77. Bassist John Deacon of Queen is 74. Actor Jonathan Frakes is 73. Actor Peter Gallagher is 70. Actor Adam Arkin is 69. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 68. Actor Martin Donovan is 68. Singer Ivan Neville is 66. Actor Eric Lutes is 63. Actor John Stamos is 62. Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 60. Actor Kevin Dillon is 60. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 59. Former MTV reporter Tabitha Soren is 58. Country singer Clay Walker is 56. Rapper Fat Joe is 55. Actor Tracie Thoms is 50. Actor Erika Christensen is 43. Actor Melissa Fumero is 43. Actor Tammin Sursok is 42. Singer Karli Osborn is 41. Rapper Romeo is 36. Actor Ethan Cutkosky is 26.

Aug. 20: News anchor Connie Chung is 79. Trombone player Jimmy Pankow of Chicago is 78. Actor Ray Wise is 78. Actor John Noble is 77. Singer Robert Plant is 77. Singer Rudy Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 73. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 73. Actor-director Peter Horton is 72. “Today” show weatherman Al Roker is 71. Actor Jay Acovone is 70. Actor Joan Allen is 69. Director David O. Russell is 67. Actor James Marsters is 63. Rapper KRS-One is 60. Actor Colin Cunningham is 59. Actor Billy Gardell is 56. Singer Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit is 55. Actor Ke Huy Quan is 55. Guitarist Brad Avery of Third Day is 54. Actor Misha Collins is 51. Singer Monique Powell of Save Ferris is 50. Actor Ben Barnes is 44. Actor Meghan Ory is 43. Actor Andrew Garfield is 42. Actor Brant Daugherty is 40. Singer-actor Demi Lovato is 33.

Aug. 21: Guitarist James Burton is 86. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 84. Actor Patty McCormack is 80. Singer Carl Giammarese of The Buckinghams is 78. Actor Loretta Devine is 76. Newsman Harry Smith is 74. Singer Glenn Hughes is 73. Guitarist Nick Kane is 71. Actor Kim Cattrall is 69. Actor Cleo King is 63. Singer Serj Tankian of System of a Down is 58. Actor Carrie-Anne Moss is 55. Musician Liam Howlett of Prodigy is 54. Actor Alicia Witt is 50. Singer-chef Kelis is 46. Actor Diego Klattenhoff is 46. TV personality Brody Jenner is 42. Singer Melissa Schuman of Dream is 41. Comedian Brooks Wheelan is 39. Actor Cody Kasch is 38. Musician Kacey Musgraves is 37. Actor Hayden Panettiere is 36. Actor RJ Mitte is 33. Actor Maxim Knight is 26.

Aug. 22: Newsman Morton Dean is 90. TV writer/producer David Chase is 80. Correspondent Steve Kroft is 80. Guitarist David Marks of The Beach Boys is 77. Guitarist Vernon Reid of Living Colour is 67. Country singer Collin Raye is 65. Actor Regina Taylor is 65. Singer Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears is 64. Drummer Debbi Peterson of The Bangles is 64. Guitarist Gary Lee Conner of Screaming Trees is 63. Singer Tori Amos is 62. Keyboardist James DeBarge of DeBarge is 62. Country singer Mila Mason is 62. Rapper GZA is 59. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is 58. Actor Ty Burrell is 58. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is 55. Actor Melinda Page Hamilton is 54. Actor Rick Yune is 54. Guitarist Paul Doucette of Matchbox Twenty is 53. Rapper Beenie Man is 52. Singer Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys is 52. Comedian Kristen Wiig is 52. Actor Jenna Leigh Green is 51. Keyboardist Bo Koster of My Morning Jacket is 51. Bassist Dean Back of Theory of a Deadman is 50. Actor and TV host James Corden is 47. Guitarist Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan is 47. Actor Brandon Adams is 46. Actor Aya Sumika is 45. Actor Ari Stidham is 33.

Aug. 23: Actor Vera Miles is 95. Actor Barbara Eden is 94. Actor Richard Sanders is 85. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 78. Actor David Robb is 78. Singer Linda Thompson is 78. Actor Shelley Long is 76. Fiddler-singer Woody Paul of Riders in the Sky is 76. Singer-actor Rick Springfield is 76. Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 74. Actor Skipp Sudduth is 69. Guitarist Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 64. Singer-bassist Ira Dean of Trick Pony is 56. Actor Jay Mohr is 55. Actor Ray Park is 51. Actor Scott Caan is 49. Singer Julian Casablancas of The Strokes is 47. Actor Joanne Froggatt is 45. Actor Jaime Lee Kirchner is 44. Saxophonist Andy Wild of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 44. Actor Annie Ilonzeh is 42. Musician Sky Blu of LMFAO is 39. Actor Kimberly Matula is 37.

