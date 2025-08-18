Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 24-30: Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 24-30

Aug. 24: Guitarist Mason Williams is 87. Singer Marshall Thompson of The Chi-Lites is 83. Actor Ann Archer is 78. Actor Joe Regalbuto is 76. Actor Kevin Dunn is 70. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 67. Actor Jared Harris is 64. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 63. Singer John Bush is 62. Actor Marlee Matlin is 60. Newsman David Gregory is 55. Country singer Kristyn Osborn of SheDaisy is 55. Director Ava DuVernay is 53. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 52. Actor James D’Arcy is 52. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo is 52. Actor Alex O’Loughlin is 49. Actor Chad Michael Murray is 44. Drummer Jeffrey Gilbert is 42. Actor Rupert Grint is 37.

Aug. 25: Actor Tom Skerritt is 92. Director John Badham is 86. Singer Walter Williams of The O’Jays is 82. Actor Anthony Heald is 81. Singer Henry Paul of BlackHawk is 76. Actor John Savage is 76. Bassist Gene Simmons of Kiss is 76. Singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest is 74. Keyboardist Geoff Downes of Asia is 73. Musician Elvis Costello is 71. Director Tim Burton is 67. Actor Christian LeBlanc is 67. Actor Ashley Crow is 65. Country singer-actor Billy Ray Cyrus is 64. Actor Ally Walker is 64. Actor Joanne Whalley is 64. Guitarist Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard is 63. Actor Blair Underwood is 61. Actor Robert Maschio is 59. DJ Terminator X of Public Enemy is 59. Singer Jeff Tweedy of Wilco is 58. Actor David Alan Basche is 57. TV chef Rachael Ray is 57. Actor Cameron Mathison is 56. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 55. Model Claudia Schiffer is 55. Actor Nathan Page is 54. Actor Eric Millegan is 51. Actor Alexander Skarsgard is 49. Actor Jonathan Togo is 48. Actor Kel Mitchell is 47. Actor Rachel Bilson is 44. Actor Blake Lively is 38.

Aug. 26: Singer Vic Dana is 85. Singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson is 80. Singer Bob Cowsill of The Cowsills is 76. “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker is 74. Actor Brett Cullen is 69. Bandleader Branford Marsalis is 65. Guitarist Jimmy Olander of Diamond Rio is 64. Actor Chris Burke is 60. Singer Shirley Manson of Garbage is 59. Guitarist Dan Vickrey of Counting Crows is 59. Drummer Adrian Young of No Doubt is 56. Actor Melissa McCarthy is 55. Latin pop singer Thalia is 54. Actor Meredith Eaton is 51. Singer Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman is 50. Actor Mike Colter is 49. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 45. Actor Chris Pine is 45. Actor-comedian John Mulaney is 43. Singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line is 40. Singer-actor Cassie is 39. Actor Evan Ross is 37. Actor Danielle Savre is 37. Actor Dylan O’Brien is 34. Actor Keke Palmer is 32.

Aug. 27: Actor-singer Tommy Sands is 88. Actor Tuesday Weld is 82. Actor G.W. Bailey is 81. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht is 80. Guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush is 72. Actor Peter Stormare is 72. Actor Diana Scarwid is 70. Bassist Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols is 69. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 64. Guitarist Matthew Basford of Yankee Grey is 63. Bassist Mike Johnson is 60. Percussionist Bobo of Cypress Hill is 58. Country singer Colt Ford is 56. Actor Chandra Wilson is 56. Bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt is 55. Rapper Mase is 50. Actor Sarah Chalke is 49. Actor RonReaco Lee is 49. Actor Demetria McKinney is 47. Actor Aaron Paul is 46. Guitarist Jon Siebels of Eve 6 is 46. Actor Shaun Weiss is 46. Keyboardist Megan Garrett of Casting Crowns is 45. Actor Patrick J. Adams is 44. Actor Karla Mosley is 44. Actor Amanda Fuller is 41. Singer Mario is 39. Actor Alexa PenaVega is 37. Actor Ellar Coltrane is 31. Actor Savannah Paige Rae is 22.

Aug. 28: Actor Sonny Shroyer is 90. Actor Ken Jenkins is 85. Actor Barbara Bach is 79. Actor Debra Mooney is 78. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 74. Actor Daniel Stern is 68. Actor John Allen Nelson is 66. Actor Emma Samms is 65. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 64. Actor Amanda Tapping is 60. Country singer Shania Twain is 60. Actor Billy Boyd is 57. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 56. Actor Jason Priestley is 56. Actor Daniel Goddard is 54. Actor J. August Richards Saves the World,” ″Angel”) is 52. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 47. Actor Carly Pope is 45. Country singer Jake Owen is 44. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 43. Actor Kelly Thiebaud is 43. Actor Armie Hammer is 39. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 39. Actor Shalita Grant is 37. Singer Cassadee Pope is 36. Actor Katie Findlay is 35. Actor Samuel Larsen is 34. Actor Kyle Massey is 34. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis is 22. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo is 20.

Aug. 29: Actor Elliott Gould is 87. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 73. Keyboardist Dan Truman of Diamond Rio is 69. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 66. Bassist-singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello is 57. Singer Carl Martin of Shai is 55. Actor Carla Gugino is 54. Guitarist Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty is 50. Actor John Hensley is 48. Actor Kate Simses is 46. Bassist David Desrosiers of Simple Plan is 45. Actor Jennifer Landon is 42. Actor Jeffrey Licon is 40. Actor Lea Michele is 39. Actor Charlotte Ritchie is 36.

Aug. 30: Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 86. Actor and former U.S. Rep. Ben Jones is 84. Actor John Kani is 83. Cartoonist R. Crumb is 82. Comedian Lewis Black is 77. Actor Timothy Bottoms is 74. Jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright is 68. Actor Michael Chiklis is 62. Actor Michael Michele is 59. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 54. Guitarist Lars Frederiksen of Rancid is 54. Actor Cameron Diaz is 53. TV personality Lisa Ling is 52. Singer-guitarist Aaron Barrett of Reel Big Fish is 51. Actor Raul Castillo is 48. Actor Michael Gladis is 48. Drummer Matt Taul is 47. Singer Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive is 40. Guitarist Ryan Ross is 39. Actor Johanna Braddy is 38.

