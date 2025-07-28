Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 3-9: Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 3-9

Aug. 3: Actor Martin Sheen is 85. Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 84. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 84. Movie director John Landis is 75. Actor Jo Marie Payton is 75. Actor Philip Casnoff is 71. Actor John C. McGinley is 66. Bassist Lee Rocker is 64. Actor Lisa Ann Walter is 64. Singer-guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica is 62. Singer Ed Roland of Collective Soul is 62. Actor Isaiah Washington is 62. Keyboardist Dean Sams of Lonestar is 59. Guitarist Stephen Carpenter of Deftones is 55. Musician Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 54. Actor Brigid Brannagh is 53. Actor Michael Ealy is 52. Violinist Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band is 49. Actor Evangeline Lilly is 46. Actor Mamie Gummer is 42. Singer Holly Arnstein of Dream is 40. Actor Georgina Haig is 40. Bassist Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic is 40. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 37.

Aug. 4: Actor Tina Cole is 82. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 70. Actor Kym Karath is 67. Actor Lauren Tom is 66. Producer Michael Gelman is 64. Actor Crystal Chappell is 60. Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 57. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 57. Actor Michael Deluise is 56. Rapper Yo-Yo is 54. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 44. Actor-turned-princess Meghan Markle is 44. Actor-director Greta Gerwig is 42. “American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 40. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 33. “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 30.

Aug. 5: Actor Loni Anderson is 80. Actor Erika Slezak is 79. Actor-turned-journalist Holly Palance is 75. Singer Samantha Sang is 74. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister is 70. Actor Maureen McCormick is 69. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 66. Country fiddler Mark O’Connor is 64. Actor Mark Strong is 62. Director James Gunn is 59. Actor Jonathan Silverman is 59. Country singer Terri Clark is 57. Actor Stephanie Szostak is 54. Cellist Eicca Toppinen of Apocalyptica is 50. Drummer Whit Sellers of Old Dominion is 47. Actor Jesse Williams is 45. Actor Albert Tsai is 21. Actor Devin Trey Campbell is 17.

Aug. 6: Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 87. Actor Louise Sorel is 85. Actor Ray Buktenica is 82. Actor Dorian Harewood is 75. Actor Catherine Hicks is 74. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 73. Actor Stepfanie Kramer is 69. Actor Faith Prince is 68. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 67. Actor Leland Orser is 66. Actor Michelle Yeoh is 63. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 61. Actor Jeremy Ratchford is 60. Actor Benito Martinez is 57. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 57. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is 55. Actor Merrin Dungey is 54. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner of Spice Girls is 53. Actor Jason O’Mara is 53. Actor Vera Farmiga is 52. Actor Soleil Moon Frye is 49. Actor Melissa George is 49. Singer Travis “Travie” McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 44. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 44. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 41.

Aug. 7: Humorist Garrison Keillor is 83. Actor John Glover is 81. Actor David Rasche is 81. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 75. Actor Caroline Aaron is 73. Actor Wayne Knight is 70. Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is 67. Actor David Duchovny is 65. Actor Delane Matthews is 64. Actor Harold Perrineau is 62. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 62. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 60. Actor David Mann is 59. Actor Sydney Penny is 54. Actor Greg Serano is 53. Actor Michael Shannon is 51. Actor Charlize Theron is 50. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 49. Actor Eric Johnson is 46. Actor Liam James is 29.

Aug. 8: Actor Nita Talbot is 95. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 88. Actor Connie Stevens is 87. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 86. Actor Larry Wilcox is 78. Actor Keith Carradine is 76. Drummer Anton Fig is 72. Actor Donny Most is 72. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 68. Actor-turned-investment banker Harry Crosby is 67. News anchor Deborah Norville is 67. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 64. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 64. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 63. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 52. Country singer Mark Wills is 52. Actor Kohl Sudduth is 51. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 50. Singer J.C. Chasez of ‘N Sync is 49. Actor Tawny Cypress is 49. Singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees is 49. Singer Marsha Ambrosius is 48. Actor Lindsay Sloane is 48. Actor Countess Vaughn is 47. Actor Michael Urie is 45. Actor Meagan Good is 44. Guitarist Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man is 44. Actor Jackie Cruz is 41. Actor Ken Baumann is 36. Singer Shawn Mendes is 27. Actor Bebe Wood is 24.

Aug. 9: Jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette is 83. Comedian David Steinberg is 83. Actor Sam Elliott is 81. Singer Barbara Mason is 78. Actor Melanie Griffith is 68. Actor Amanda Bearse is 67. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 66. Former “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb is 61. Actor Pat Petersen is 59. Actor Gillian Anderson is 57. Actor Eric Bana is 57. News correspondent Chris Cuomo is 55. Actor Thomas Lennon is 55. Bassist Arion Salazar is 55. Rapper Mack 10 is 54. Singer Juanes is 53. Actor Liz Vassey is 53. Actor Kevin McKidd is 52. Actor Rhona Mitra is 50. Actor Jessica Capshaw is 49. Actor Ashley Johnson is 42. Actor Anna Kendrick is 40.

