Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 13-19: Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 13-19

July 13: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert is 97. Actor Patrick Stewart is 85. Actor Harrison Ford is 83. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn of The Byrds is 83. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 79. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid is 77. Actor Didi Conn is 74. Actor Gil Birmingham is 72. Country singer Louise Mandrell is 71. Bassist Mark “The Animal” Mendoza of Twisted Sister is 67. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 68. Actor Michael Jace is 63. Actor Tom Kenny is 63. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 63. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 63. Country singer Neil Thrasher is 60. Actor Ken Jeong is 56. Singer Deborah Cox is 52. Drummer Will Champion of Coldplay is 47. Actor Aya Cash is 43. Actor Colton Haynes is 37. Actor Steven R. McQueen is 37. Singer Leon Bridges is 36. Actor Hayley Erin is 31. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf is 20.

July 14: Actor Nancy Olson is 97. Football player-turned-actor Rosey Grier is 93. Actor Vincent Pastore is 79. Actor Jerry Houser is 73. Actor Eric Laneuville is 73. Actor Stan Shaw is 73. Singer-comedian Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 65. Guitarist Ray Herndon of McBride and the Ride is 65. Actor Jane Lynch is 65. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 64. Actor Matthew Fox is 59. Keyboardist Ellen Reid of Crash Test Dummies is 59. Singer-guitarist Tanya Donelly of Belly is 59. Actor Missy Gold is 55. Singer Tameka Cottle of Xscape is 50. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 50. Musician taboo of Black Eyed Peas is 50. Actor Scott Porter is 46. Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge is 40. Singer Dan Smith of Bastille is 39. Actor Sara Canning is 38. Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is 38.

July 15: Actor Patrick Wayne is 86. Singer Millie Jackson is 81. Guitarist-singer Peter Lewis of Moby Grape is 80. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 79. Drummer Artimus Pyle is 77. Actor Celia Imrie is 73. Actor Terry O’Quinn is 73. Singer-guitarist David Pack is 73. Drummer Marky Ramone is 73. Guitarist Joe Satriani is 69. Country songwriter Mac McAnally is 68. Model Kim Alexis is 65. Actor Willie Aames is 65. Actor Lolita Davidovich is 64. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 64. Actor Shari Headley is 62. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 62. Drummer Jason Bonham is 59. Actor Amanda Foreman is 59. Singer Stokley of Mint Condition is 58. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin is 57. Actor Reggie Hayes is 56. Actor Jim Rash is 54. Drummer John Dolmayan of System of a Down is 53. Actor Scott Foley is 53. Actor Brian Austin Green is 52. Rapper Jim Jones is 49. Actor Diane Kruger is 49. Actor Lana Parrilla is 48. Guitarist Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance is 48. Broadway performer Laura Benanti is 46. Singer Kia Thornton of Divine is 46. Actor Taylor Kinney is 44. Actor Tristan “Mack” Wilds is 36. Actor Iain Armitage is 17.

July 16: Singer William Bell is 86. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 77. Drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police is 73. Playwright Tony Kushner is 69. Actor Faye Grant is 68. Dancer Michael Flatley is 67. Actor and former teen model Phoebe Cates is 62. Actor Paul Hipp is 62. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell is 60. Actor Jonathan Adams is 58. Actor Will Ferrell is 58. Actor Rain Pryor is 56. Actor Corey Feldman is 54. Singer-guitarist Ed Kowalczyk is 54. Singer Ryan McCombs is 51. Actor Jayma Mays is 46. Actor AnnaLynne McCord is 38. Actor-singer James Maslow is 35. Actor Mark Indelicato is 31. Singer-guitarist Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer is 29.

July 17: Sportscaster Verne Lundquist is 85. Bassist Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath is 76. Actor Lucie Arnaz is 74. Actor David Hasselhoff is 73. Bassist Fran Smith Jr. of The Hooters is 73. TV producer Mark Burnett is 65. Actor Nancy Giles is 65. Singer Regina Belle is 62. Country singer Craig Morgan is 61. Bassist Lou Barlow is 59. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 58. Actor Andre Royo is 57. Actor Bitty Schram is 58. Actor Jason Clarke is 56. Director F. Gary Gray is 56. Singer JC of PM Dawn is 54. Rapper Sole’ is 52. Country singer Luke Bryan is 49. Actor Eric Winter is 49. Actor Mike Vogel is 46. Actor Tom Cullen is 40. Actor Brando Eaton is 39. Singer Jeremih is 38. Actor Billie Lourd is 33.

July 18: Director Paul Verhoeven is 87. Singer Brian Auger is 86. Singer Dion is 86. Actor James Brolin is 85. Singer Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandals is 84. Guitarist Wally Bryson of The Raspberries is 76. Actor Margo Martindale is 74. Bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is 71. Actor Audrey Landers is 69. Drummer Nigel Twist of The Alarm is 68. Actor Anne-Marie Johnson is 65. Actor Elizabeth McGovern is 64. Keyboardist John Hermann of Widespread Panic is 63. Talk show host/actor Wendy Williams is 61. Actor Vin Diesel is 58. Actor Grant Bowler is 57. Actor Eddie Matos is 53. Rapper M.I.A. is 50. Guitarist Daron Malakian of System of a Down is 50. Actor Elsa Pataky is 49. Drummer Tony Fagenson is 47. Director Jared Hess is 46. Actor Kristen Bell is 45. Actor Michiel Huisman is 44. Singer Ryan Cabrera is 43. Drummer Aaron Gillespie of Underoath is 42. Actor Chace Crawford is 40. Actor James Norton is 40. Bassist Paul Kowert of Punch Brothers is 39. Guitarist Joe Dean Jr. is 36.

July 19: Singer Vikki Carr is 85. Actor George Dzundza is 80. Singer-bassist Alan Gorrie of Average White Band is 79. Guitarist Brian May of Queen is 78. Guitarist Bernie Leadon is 78. Actor Beverly Archer is 77. Actor Peter Barton is 69. Drummer Kevin Haskins is 65. Actor Campbell Scott is 64. Actor Anthony Edwards is 63. Country singer Kelly Shiver is 62. Actor Clea Lewis is 60. Singer Urs Buhler of Il Divo is 54. Drummer Jason McGerr of Death Cab for Cutie is 51. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 49. Actor Erin Cummings is 48. TV Chef Marcela Valladolid is 47. Actor Chris Sullivan is 45. Actor Jared Padalecki is 43. Actor Trai Byers is 42. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday is 41. Comedian Dustin Ybarra Saves the World”) is 39. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence is 35.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.