Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 8-14:

June 8: Singer Nancy Sinatra is 85. Singer Chuck Negron is 83. Singer Boz Scaggs is 81. Actor Kathy Baker is 75. Actor Sonia Braga is 75. Singer Bonnie Tyler is 74. Actor Griffin Dunne is 70. “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams is 68. Actor-director Keenan Ivory Wayans is 67. Singer Mick Hucknall of Simply Red is 65. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran is 63. Singer Doris Pearson of Five Star is 59. Actor Julianna Margulies is 58. Actor Dan Futterman is 58. Actor David Sutcliffe is 56. Actor Kent Faulcon is 55. Singer Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone is 55. Actor Kelli Williams is 55. Actor Mark Feuerstein is 54. Guitarist Mike Scheuchzer of MercyMe is 50. Actor Eion Bailey is 49. Rapper Ye is 48. TV personality Maria Menounos is 4.7 Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 47. Guitarist Derek Trucks is 46. Singer Alex Band of The Calling is 44. Fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek is 44. Actor Torrey DeVitto is 41.

June 9: Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 86. Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep is 78. Film composer James Newton Howard is 74. Actor Michael J. Fox is 64. Actor Johnny Depp is 62. Actor Gloria Reuben is 61. Singer-actor Tamela Mann is 59. Bassist Dean Dinning of Toad the Wet Sprocket is 58. Bassist Dean Felber of Hootie and the Blowfish is 58. Musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers is 55. Actor Keesha Sharp is 52. Singer Jamie Dailey of Dailey and Vincent is 50. Actor Michaela Conlin is 47. Actor Natalie Portman is 44. Actor Mae Whitman is 37. Actor Lucien Laviscount is 33.

June 10: Actor Alexandra Stewart is 86. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves of The Shirelles is 84. Actor Jurgen Prochnow is 84. Actor Frankie Faison is 76. Actor-producer Andrew Stevens is 70. Bassist Kim Deal of The Pixies and The Breeders is 64. Singer Maxi Priest is 64. Actor Gina Gershon is 63. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 62. Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin of Smashing Pumpkins is 61. Actor Kate Flannery is 61. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 60. Guitarist Joey Santiago of The Pixies is 60. Actor Doug McKeon is 59. Guitarist Emma Anderson is 58. Country guitarist Brian Hofeldt of The Derailers is 58. Rapper The D.O.C. is 57. Singer Mike Doughty is 55. Singer JoJo of K-Ci and JoJo is 54. Singer Faith Evans is 52. Actor Hugh Dancy is 50. Singer Lemisha Grinstead of 702 is 47. Actor DJ Qualls is 47. Actor Shane West is 47. Country singer Lee Brice is 46. Singer Hoku is 44. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 43. Bassist Bridget Kearney of Lake Street Dive is 40. Actor Titus Makin is 36. Actor Tristin Mays is 35. Actor Eden McCoy is 22.

June 11: Singer Joey Dee of Joey Dee and the Starliters is 85. Actor Roscoe Orman is 81. Actor Adrienne Barbeau is 80. Drummer Frank Beard of ZZ Top is 76. Singer Graham Russell of Air Supply is 75. Singer Donnie Van Zant of .38 Special and of Van Zant is 73. Actor Peter Bergman is 72. Actor Hugh Laurie is 66. Talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz is 65. Singer Gioia Bruno of Expose’ is 62. Bassist Dan Lavery of Tonic is 59. Country singer Bruce Robison is 59. Actor Clare Carey is 58. Actor Peter Dinklage is 56. Bassist Smilin’ Jay McDowell is 56. Actor Lenny Jacobson is 51. Bassist Tai Anderson of Third Day is 49. Actor Joshua Jackson is 47. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 39.

June 12: Sports announcer Marv Albert is 84. Singer Roy Harper is 84. Actor Roger Aaron Brown is 76. Actor Sonia Manzano is 75. Drummer Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick is 74. Country singer-guitarist Junior Brown is 73. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 72. Actor Timothy Busfield is 68. Singer Meredith Brooks is 67. Actor Jenilee Harrison is 67. Accordionist-keyboardist John Linnell of They Might Be Giants is 66. Actor John Enos is 63. Rapper Grandmaster Dee of Whodini is 63. Actor Paul Schulze is 63. Actor Eamonn Walker is 63. Bassist Bardi Martin is 56. Actor Rick Hoffman is 55. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell is 53. Actor Jason Mewes is 51. Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 48. Actor Timothy Simons is 47. Actor Wil Horneff is 46. Singer Robyn is 46. Singer-guitarist John Gourley of Portugal. The Man is 44. Actor Dave Franco is 40. Country singer Chris Young is 40. Actor Luke Youngblood is 39.

June 13: Actor Malcolm McDowell is 82. Singer Dennis Locorriere is 76. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 74. Actor Richard Thomas is 74. Comedian Tim Allen is 72. Actor Ally Sheedy is 63. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 63. Bassist Paul DeLisle of Smash Mouth is 62. Actor Lisa Vidal is 60. Singer David Gray is 57. Singer Deniece Pearson of Five Star is 57. Musician Soren Rasted is 56. Actor-singer Jamie Walters is 56. Singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo of Weezer is 55. Actor Steve-O is 51. Actor Ethan Embry is 47. Actor Chris Evans is 44. Actor Sarah Schaub is 42. Singer Raz B is 40. Actor Kat Dennings is 39. Fashion designers and former actors Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are 39. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is 35.

June 14: Actor Marla Gibbs is 94. Singer Rod Argent of The Zombies and Argent is 80. Singer Janet Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 79. Guitarist-turned-lawyer Barry Melton of Country Joe and the Fish is 78. Actor Will Patton is 71. Jazz bassist Marcus Miller is 66. Singer Boy George of Culture Club is 64. Actor Traylor Howard is 59. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 57. Actor Faizon Love is 57. Actor Stephen Wallem is 57. Actor Sullivan Stapleton is 48. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 47. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor is 43. Actor Torrance Coombs is 42. Actor J.R. Martinez is 42. Actor Kevin McHale is 37. Actor Lucy Hale is 36. Singer Jesy Nelson of Little Mix is 34. Actor Daryl Sabara is 33.

