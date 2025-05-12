Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 18-24: Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 18-24

May 18: Actor Candice Azzara is 84. Bluegrass singer-guitarist Rodney Dillard of The Dillards is 83. Keyboardist Rick Wakeman of Yes is 76. Singer Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo is 75. Actor James Stephens is 74. Country singer George Strait is 73. Actor Chow Yun-Fat is 70. Singer-guitarist Page Hamilton of Helmet is 65. Guitarist Barry Graul of MercyMe is 64. Singer Michael Tait of Newsboys and of dc Talk is 59. Singer-actor Martika is 56. Comedian Tina Fey is 55. Musician Jack Johnson is 50. Country singer David Nail is 46. Singer Darryl Allen of Mista is 45. Actor Allen Leech is 44. Guitarist Kevin Huguley of Rush of Fools is 43. Contemporary Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 38. Actor Spencer Breslin is 33. Actor Violett Beane is 29. Actor Hala Finley is 16.

May 19: TV personality David Hartman is 90. Actor James Fox is 86. Actor Nancy Kwan is 86. Musician Pete Townshend is 80. Singer-actor-model Grace Jones is 74. Drummer Phil Rudd AC/DC is 71. Actor Steven Ford is 69. Actor Toni Lewis is 65. Guitarist Iain Harvie of Del Amitri is 63. Actor Polly Walker is 59. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford is 55. Gospel singer Israel Houghton is 54. Singer Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base is 53. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann is 47. Singer Shooter Jennings is 46. Comedian Michael Che is 42. Guitarist Tim McTague of Underoath is 42. Guitarist James Richardson of MGMT is 42. Actor Eric Lloyd is 39. Singer Sam Smith is 33. Actor Nolan Lyons is 24.

May 20: Actor David Proval is 83. Singer-actor Cher is 79. Actor Dave Thomas is 77. Musician Warren Cann of Ultravox is 75. Actor Dean Butler is 69. Guitarist Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s is 67. Singer Susan Cowsill of The Cowsills is 66. Actor Bronson Pinchot is 66. Actor John Billingsley is 65. Actor Tony Goldwyn is 65. Singer Nick Heyward of Haircut 100 is 64. TV personality Ted Allen is 60. Actor Mindy Cohn is 59. Guitarist Tom Gorman of Belly is 59. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 53. Bassist Ryan Martinie of Mudvayne is 50. Actor Matt Czuchry is 48. Singer-actor Naturi Naughton is 41. Country singer Jon Pardi is 40.

May 21: Singer Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers is 84. Keyboardist Bill Champlin is 78. Actor Carol Potter is 77. Singer Leo Sayer is 77. Comedian and former U.S. Sen. Al Franken is 74. Actor Mr. T is 73. Drummer Stan Lynch is 70. Actor Judge Reinhold is 68. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes is 66. Actor Lisa Edelstein is 59. Actor Fairuza Balk is 51. Singer-guitarist Mikel Jollett of Airborne Toxic Event is 51. Rapper Havoc of Mobb Deep is 51. Drummer Tony LoGerfo of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 42. Actor Sunkrish Bala is 41. Actor David Ajala is 39. Actor Ashlie Brillault is 38. Country singer Cody Johnson is 38. Actor Scott Leavenworth is 35. Actor Sarah Ramos is 34.

May 22: Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 87. Actor Frank Converse is 87. Actor Barbara Parkins is 83. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 75. Actor Al Corley is 70. Singer Morrissey is 66. Actor Ann Cusack is 64. Bassist Dana Williams of Diamond Rio is 64. Guitarist Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms is 63. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence is 61. Singer Johnny Gill is 59. Bassist Dan Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 58. Actor Brooke Smith is 58. Actor Michael Kelly is 56. Model Naomi Campbell is 55. Actor Anna Belknap is 53. Singer Donell Jones is 52. Actor Sean Gunn is 51. Actor A.J. Langer is 51. Actor Ginnifer Goodwin is 47. Singer Vivian Green is 46. Actor Maggie Q is 46. Actor Molly Ephraim is 39. Actor Anna Baryshnikov is 33. Actor Camren Bicondova is 26.

May 23: Actor Barbara Barrie is 94. Actor Joan Collins is 93. Actor Lauren Chapin is 80. Country singer Judy Rodman is 74. Author Mitch Albom is 67. Comedian Drew Carey is 67. Actor Lea DeLaria is 67. Country singer Shelly West is 67. Actor Linden Ashby is 65. Actor-model Karen Duffy is 64. Actor Melissa McBride is 60. Drummer Phil Selway of Radiohead is 58. Actor Laurel Holloman is 57. Drummer Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 is 55. Singer Lorenzo is 53. Country singer Brian McComas is 53. Actor-playwright John Pollono is 53. Singer Maxwell is 52. Singer Jewel is 51. Actor LaMonica Garrett is 50. Comedian Tim Robinson is 44. Actor Adam Wylie is 41. Director Ryan Coogler is 39. Singer Sarah Jarosz is 34.

May 24: Musician John Madden of The Serendipity Singers is 88. Jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp is 88. Comedian Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong is 87. Musician Bob Dylan is 84. Actor Gary Burghoff is 82. Singer Patti LaBelle is 81. Actor Priscilla Presley is 80. Country singer-songwriter Mike Reid is 78. Actor Jim Broadbent is 76. Actor Alfred Molina is 72. Singer Rosanne Cash is 70. Actor Cliff Parisi is 65. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 65. Actor John C. Reilly is 60. Actor Dana Ashbrook is 58. Actor Eric Close is 58. Actor Carl Payne is 56. Guitarist Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes is 56. Actor Dash Mihok is 51. Actor Bryan Greenberg is 47. Actor Billy L. Sullivan is 45. Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 44. Drummer Cody Hanson of Hinder is 43. Dancer Mark Ballas is 39. Country singer Billy Gilman is 37. Rapper G-Eazy is 36. Actor Cayden Boyd is 31.

