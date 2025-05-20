Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 25-31: Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 25-31

May 25: Actor Ann Robinson is 96. Actor Ian McKellen is 86. Country singer Jessi Colter is 82. Actor-singer Leslie Uggams is 82. Director-Muppetteer Frank Oz is 81. Actor Karen Valentine is 78. Actor Jacki Weaver is 78. Singer Klaus Meine of Scorpions is 78. Actor Patti D’Arbanville is 74. Actor Connie Sellecca is 70. Singer-guitarist Paul Weller of The Jam is 67. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 62. Actor Joseph Reitman is 57. Actors Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush are 55. Actor Jamie Kennedy is 55. Actor Octavia Spencer is 55. Actor Justin Henry is 54. Rapper Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound is 52. Actor Erinn Hayes is 49. Actor Cillian Murphy is 49. Actor Ethan Suplee is 49. Actor Lauren Frost is 40. Actor Ebonée Noel is 35. Musician Guy Lawrence of Disclosure is 34.

May 26: Sportscaster Brent Musburger is 86. Drummer Garry Peterson of The Guess Who is 80. Singer Stevie Nicks is 77. Actor Pam Grier is 76. Actor Philip Michael Thomas is 76. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 76. Actor Margaret Colin is 67. Singer Dave Robbins is 66. Actor Doug Hutchison is 65. Actor Genie Francis is 63. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 63. Singer Lenny Kravitz is 61. Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 59. Drummer Phillip Rhodes of The Gin Blossoms is 57. Actor Joseph Fiennes is 55. Singer Joey Kibble of Take 6 is 54. “South Park” co-creator Matt Stone is 54. Singer Lauryn Hill is 50. Bassist Nathan Cochran of MercyMe is 47. Actor Elisabeth Harnois is 46. Actor Hrach Titizian is 46.

May 27: Actor Lee Meriwether is 90. Actor Bruce Weitz is 82. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 80. Jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater is 75. Actor Richard Schiff is 70. Singer Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees is 68. Singer-guitarist Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz is 67. Actor Peri Gilpin is 64. Actor Cathy Silvers is 64. Comedian Adam Carolla is 61. Actor Todd Bridges is 60. Drummer Sean Kinney of Alice In Chains is 59. Actor Dondre’ Whitfield is 56. Actor Paul Bettany is 54. Singer-guitarist Brian Desveaux of Nine Days is 54. Actor Jack McBrayer is 52. Musician Andre 3000 of Outkast is 50. Rapper Jadakiss is 50. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 50. Actor Ben Feldman is 45. Actor Darin Brooks is 41. Actor Chris Colfer is 35. Actor Ethan Dampf is 31. Actor Desiree Ross is 26.

May 28: Actor Carroll Baker is 94. Singer Gladys Knight is 81. Singer Billy Vera is 81. Singer John Fogerty is 80. Musician Jerry Douglas of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 69. Actor Louis Mustillo is 67. Actor Brandon Cruz is 63. Actor Christa Miller is 61. Country singer Phil Vassar is 61. Singer Chris Ballew of Presidents of the United States of America is 60. Singer Kylie Minogue is 57. Rapper Chubb Rock is 57. Actor Justin Kirk is 56. Talk show host Elisabeth Hasselbeck is 48. R&B singer Jaheim is 48. Actor Jake Johnson is 47. Actor Monica Keena is 46. Actor Alexa Davalos is 43. Actor Megalyn Echikunwoke is 43. Singer Colbie Caillat is 40. Actor Carey Mulligan is 40.

May 29: Actor Anthony Geary is 78. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 75. Composer Danny Elfman is 72. Singer LaToya Jackson is 69. Actor Ted Levine is 68. Actor Annette Bening is 67. Actor Rupert Everett is 66. Actor Adrian Paul is 66. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 64. Actor Lisa Whelchel is 62. Guitarist Noel Gallagher is 58. Singer Jayski McGowan of Quad City DJ’s is 58. Actor Anthony Azizi is 56. Guitarist Chan Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 56. Actor Laverne Cox is 53. Guitarist Mark Lee of Third Day is 52. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder is 51. Singer Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls is 50. Rapper Playa Poncho is 50. Singer Fonseca is 46. Actor Justin Chon is 44. Actor Billy Flynn is 40. Actor Blake Foster is 40. Actor Riley Keough is 36. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith is 36. Actor Kristen Alderson is 34. Actor Lorelei Linklater is 32.

May 30: Actor Ruta Lee is 90. Actor Keir Dullea is 89. Guitarist Lenny Davidson of The Dave Clark Five is 81. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky is 74. Actor Colm Meaney is 72. Actor Ted McGinley is 67. Actor Ralph Carter is 64. Actor-filmmaker Tonya Pinkins is 63. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 61. Guitarist Tom Morello of Audioslave and Rage Against the Machine is 61. Actor Mark Sheppard is 61. Film director Antoine Fuqua is 60. Actor John Ross Bowie is 54. Guitarist Patrick Dahlheimer of Live is 54. Singer-actor Idina Menzel is 54. Singer Cee Lo Green is 50. Rapper Remy Ma is 45. Guitarist James Smith of Underoath is 43. Actor Javicia Leslie is 38. Actor Sean Giambrone is 26. Actor Jared Gilmore is 25.

May 31: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 95. Keyboardist Augie Meyers of the Texas Tornadoes and the Sir Douglas Quintet is 85. Actor Sharon Gless is 82. Actor Tom Berenger is 75. Actor Gregory Harrison is 75. Actor Kyle Secor is 68. Actor Roma Maffia is 67. Comedian Chris Elliott is 65. Actor Lea Thompson is 64. Singer Corey Hart is 63. Rapper DMC of Run-DMC is 61. Actor Brooke Shields is 60. Country bassist Ed Adkins of The Derailers is 58. “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan is 58. Jazz bassist Christian McBride is 53. Actor Archie Panjabi is 53. Actor Merle Dandridge is 50. Actor Colin Farrell is 49. Trumpet player Scott Klopfenstein of Reel Big Fish is 48. Actor Eric Christian Olsen is 48. Drummer Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy is 45. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 39. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. is 38. Singer Normani Hamilton of Fifth Harmony is 29.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.