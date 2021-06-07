Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Christina Ricci joins Keanu Reeves and Priyanka Chopra in The Matrix 4
hollywood

Christina Ricci joins Keanu Reeves and Priyanka Chopra in The Matrix 4

The Matrix 4, directed by Lana Wachowski, features Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra and Neil Patrick Harris among others. Keanu Reeves leads the sci-fi movie series.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Christina Ricci, seen here as Zelda Fitzgerald in the web series, Z: The Beginning of Everything, is the latest addition to The Matrix 4's star-studded cast.(Courtesy: Amazon Prime Video)

Actor Christina Ricci is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the much-anticipated fourth installment in the Matrix franchise.

Warner Bros, the studio behind the Keanu Reeves-led sci-fi movie series, shared Ricci's casting in a press kit issued to Variety.

The Matrix 4, directed by Lana Wachowski, also features Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris.

Actors Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Erendira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Brian J Smith round out the cast.

Also read: 'Family ke mann ko bhaaya': Amul celebrates Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni's The Family Man 2

Christina has previously collaborated with Lana on 2008 movie Speed Racer.

The Warner Bros and Village Roadshow co-production, The Matrix 4 is written by Lana, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by Lana and her sister, Lilly.

The film is set to premiere on December 22, 2021 in theatres and on streaming platform HBO Max.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the matrix keanu reeves

Related Stories

web series

'Family ke mann ko bhaaya': Amul celebrates Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni's The Family Man 2

PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 01:19 PM IST
bollywood

Ranvir Shorey on co-parenting son with Konkona Sensharma: 'Important not to let our feelings affect his life'

UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 01:18 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP