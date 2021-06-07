Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Christina Ricci joins Keanu Reeves and Priyanka Chopra in The Matrix 4
Christina Ricci, seen here as Zelda Fitzgerald in the web series, Z: The Beginning of Everything, is the latest addition to The Matrix 4's star-studded cast.(Courtesy: Amazon Prime Video)
hollywood

Christina Ricci joins Keanu Reeves and Priyanka Chopra in The Matrix 4

The Matrix 4, directed by Lana Wachowski, features Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra and Neil Patrick Harris among others. Keanu Reeves leads the sci-fi movie series.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 01:42 PM IST

Actor Christina Ricci is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the much-anticipated fourth installment in the Matrix franchise.

Warner Bros, the studio behind the Keanu Reeves-led sci-fi movie series, shared Ricci's casting in a press kit issued to Variety.

The Matrix 4, directed by Lana Wachowski, also features Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris.

Actors Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Erendira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Brian J Smith round out the cast.

Christina has previously collaborated with Lana on 2008 movie Speed Racer.

The Warner Bros and Village Roadshow co-production, The Matrix 4 is written by Lana, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by Lana and her sister, Lilly.

The film is set to premiere on December 22, 2021 in theatres and on streaming platform HBO Max.

