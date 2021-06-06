Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Cruella sequel in the works at Disney Studios
Emma Stone in Cruella as Cruella De Vil.(Disney)
Cruella sequel in the works at Disney Studios

Cruella stars Emma Stone as One Hundred and One Dalmatians villainess Cruella de Vil and tells her backstory.
Almost two weeks after the release of Emma Stone-led Cruella, Disney Studios has already started working on a sequel, with director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara both expected to return.

According to Variety, it is still unclear if the Oscar-winning actor would reprise the lead role in the proposed sequel.

Cruella, which stars Emma as fan-favourite One Hundred and One Dalmatians villainess Cruella de Vil, debuted in theatres in the US in May and was simultaneously released on streaming platform Disney Plus.

It opened to positive reviews and has till now minted USD 32.4 million domestically and USD 48.5 million worldwide.

“We are very pleased with Cruella's box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney Plus Premier Access performance to date... We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.


