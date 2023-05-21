Did Khloé Kardashian's BFF accidentally reveal her son's name? Fans speculate after Instagram comment

It seems like Khloé Kardashian's best friend, Malika Haqq, may have let the cat out of the bag when it comes to the reality star's 9-month-old son's name. Khloé recently took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself cradling her baby boy, who was looking away from the camera. While the picture itself caught the attention of fans, it was Malika's comment that caused quite a stir.

Khloe Kardashian with Tristan Thompson and Tatum Robert.

In her comment, Malika wrote, "Go Tate!" This seemingly innocent message left fans speculating whether Malika accidentally revealed the name of Khloé's son, whom she welcomed with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

Fans quickly picked up on Malika's comment, with one fan expressing their surprise by writing, "Tate?!" Another fan questioned, "Did you mean to type his name?"

Interestingly, Khloé did not remove Malika's comment, leading many to believe that she may have inadvertently confirmed her son's name. However, Khloé has yet to officially announce the name to the public. There have been reports suggesting that the baby's name is Tatum Robert, but Khloéhas only hinted that his name starts with the letter "T." It seems the reality star is saving the official reveal for a special occasion.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April, Khloé discussed her son's name, explaining, "He's named, but I haven't announced it yet. At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him, feel him out a little bit. So at first, he didn't have a name."

Khloé also revealed her reason for keeping the name a secret, stating, "I've been waiting for the premiere of our show, and I didn't know it was going to be this far out. Now I'm like, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed." It seems Khloé had plans to unveil her son's name on her family's reality show, The Kardashians, which is set to premiere on May 25.

As fans eagerly await the official announcement, it seems that Malika may have unintentionally spilled the beans. Whether the baby boy is indeed named Tate or if there's another surprise in store, only time will tell. Until then, fans will have to stay tuned to see if Khloé reveals her son's name during the upcoming season of The Kardashians.

