Dwayne Johnson lauds streaming boom, says it has created ‘so much more opportunities’

The OTT boom has taken over the world by the storm and Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is happy to see this new wave in the entertainment field.

The actor-producer, who has himself dabbled with the medium with his recent film, Red Notice (2021) says that it is impossible not to get excited by this new phenomenon.

“At whatever levels you are in terms of arts and entertainment and entrepreneurship, how do you not get excited about the boom of streaming?” he asks.

The 49-year-old wrestler-turned-actor further adds, “It is indicative of reaching consumers and reaching families. With the business of Hollywood and entertainment combined with technology and its ebbs and flows, I think if you have your ear to the ground and then it is all about flexibility.”

Johnson, who has primarily been a big screen star having been a part of projects like The Scorpion King (2002), Fast and Furious series, G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013), Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) and Jungle Cruise, is all for balancing both the mediums.

“I want to reach as many people as possible. If you are comfortable going to theatres, I got a movie for you and I am going to put it in theatres for you. But if you are not comfortable going to theatres and you are going to see it in your living rooms then that’s also great. I have the right movie for you too, and we are going to service that as well,” he explains.

Talking about how he views the OTT platforms, the actor says that it is a big opportunity for everyone involved in the creative process.

“It has created so much more opportunities for artistes, creatives and executives too. One really gets to stretch the bandwidth and figure it out. I see it as opportunity to grow your business and the most important thing, take care of people,” he shares.

Johnson also says that the pandemic affected the way the world engaged with entertainment. “The pandemic forced us to stay at home and forced us to watch and engage on TV. As human beings, we adjust and we try to crate the best life for us. We move on and we move forward,” he points out.