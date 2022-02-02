Dwayne Johnson supports Joe Rogan amid Spotify Covid misinformation controversy, fans say, ‘lost all respect’

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has shown his support for Joe Rogan after the podcast host responded to artists protesting his presence on Spotify.

On Monday, Joe Rogan had released a nearly ten-minute video response to critics calling for the platform to remove The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, arguing that he often spreads misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic on the show.

In the video, Joe Rogan challenged the word ‘misinformation’ given that so much is still being learned about Covid-19. He said Spotify will begin to put a disclaimer at the beginning of these sorts of interviews, and he will also consider following them up with an expert with a different opinion.

Last week, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and guitarist Nils Lofgren announced that they were pulling their music off the platform until it addresses the issue of misinformation on the show.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also issued a statement noting they had some concerns about misinformation on the platform, where they have an exclusive deal, without mentioning Joe Rogan directly.

However, in the comments of Joe's lengthy video, in which he defended the content of his show as well as the qualifications of the guests he had on, Dwayne Johnson complimented the UFC commentator and said that he hopes to come on The Joe Rogan Experience soon.

The actor wrote, "Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you."

The duo has had a few friendly exchanges on social media and the former 'Fear Factor' host previously backed Dwayne in 2020 amid speculation that the former WWE star was planning to run for political office, according to Fox News.

Many expressed disappointment at Dwayne supporting the podcast host on the post itself. "Highly disappointed in you for supporting a man spreading medical disinformation about a pandemic,” wrote one. Another replied to Dwayne's comment and said, "This is so disappointing. Lost all respect." Many fans wrote they were unfollowing the actor after his comment in support of Joe Rogan.

Check out @TheRock clout-chasing off Rogan after cutting campaign promos for Biden pic.twitter.com/MbwGVUbvTt — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) February 1, 2022

Announcing my divorce from Dwayne Johnson https://t.co/TM3VTiklSO — bacterial girl 🦠 (@_chismosa_) February 1, 2022

Some on Twitter called out what they felt was Dwayne's 'hypocrisy' given that he had earlier taken the opposite stance while supporting President Joe Biden, who is pro-vaccine. "Check out @TheRock clout-chasing off Rogan after cutting campaign promos for Biden," read one tweet.

However, there were some who supported Dwayne's stance as well. One fan wrote in response to his comment on Instagram, "So glad you are supporting Joe Rogan amidst the cancel culture wave". Another added, "Can't wait to see you on his podcast."

