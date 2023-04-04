Emily Ratajkowski's steamy 2-month romance with Harry Styles revealed!

It seems like cupid has struck again! This time, its model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, and pop icon Harry Styles, 29, who've been secretly dating for the past two months. The lovebirds were recently spotted in Tokyo on March 25, sharing a passionate embrace while Harry was on tour. Fans are now buzzing about the possibility of the duo being Hollywood's newest power couple!

US model Emily Ratajkowski attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent appearance on the "Going Mental With Eileen Kelly" podcast, Emily dropped hints about dating someone she's really into but didn't reveal the lucky man's identity. ‘So, that feels different, but yes, if you had talked to me four weeks ago I would have been like, ‘Absolutely [not interested in dating].’ I’m just like, ‘Oh, well, he’s kind of great.’ she stated. The podcast, recorded in early February, suggested that the mystery man has been in her life since January, fueling speculation that it's none other than the former One Direction singer.

The stunning model, who boasts an impressive dating history with A-listers like Pete Davidson and Brad Pitt, spilled the beans about her preferences when it comes to romantic partners. Emily is drawn to people who are funny, independent, and good-hearted, with similar interests. It looks like Harry fits the bill!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before her rumored relationship with Styles, Ratajkowski was spotted cozying up to comedian Eric André in New York City and the Cayman Islands. However, by February, the pair seemed to have called it quits, as Emily hinted at a breakup in a TikTok video.

Emily also candidly discussed the challenges of dating men who feel "emasculated" and "resentful" of her success, despite claiming that's what initially attracted them to her. The model-turned-actress is no stranger to the spotlight, and her successful career has undoubtedly played a role in her relationships.

Prior to her alleged romance with Harry Styles, Emily was married to producer Sebastian Bear-McClard for four years. The former couple shares a 2-year-old son, Sylvester. However, they have yet to finalize their divorce, and the reasons behind their split remain a mystery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sebastian recently made headlines when multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. The allegations led to his termination from the Safdie Brothers' production team in July 2022. Both Emily and Sebastian have remained tight-lipped about the accusations.

As for Emily and Harry, fans are eager to see how their love story unfolds. The duo's secret romance has taken the entertainment world by storm, leaving everyone wondering what the future holds for these two talented and beautiful stars.

Only time will tell if this rumored romance blossoms into something more. But for now, Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles are definitely the talk of Tinseltown, and fans are keeping their fingers crossed for more steamy sightings and romantic escapades from this exciting new couple!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON