Ezra Miller is considering Hollywood comeback: Working on film with Lynne Ramsay

PTI |
Jun 23, 2025 11:41 AM IST

Ezra Miller is considering Hollywood comeback: Working on film with Lynne Ramsay

Los Angeles, Actor Ezra Miller, best known for projects such as "Justice League", "We Need to Talk About Kevin" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower", is planning to return to Hollywood after staying away from the limelight for years.

Ezra Miller is considering Hollywood comeback: Working on film with Lynne Ramsay
Ezra Miller is considering Hollywood comeback: Working on film with Lynne Ramsay

Miller was involved in several controversies related to assault, burglary, and allegations of inappropriate behavior and has been arrested multiple times in 2022. Following, the actor was largely absent from the cinema.

The 32-year-old actor recently attended the Cannes Film Festival, which took place between May 13 and May 24 this year. He came to support his friend and collaborator Lynne Ramsay, whose film "Die, My Love" was a part of the main competition.

Miller said he is considering returning to Hollywood on "the tentative grounds". He also shared about working with Ramsay on a project.

"I came to Cannes to support one of my closest friends in the world, who is Lynne Ramsay—who I think is one of the greatest living filmmakers...I’m working with her again, that will likely be the first thing I do, is a film that she and I are writing together," he told Italian outlet Lo Speciale Giornale, according to Deadline.

Miller added he has been writing a lot. "I’ve been writing a lot, because you can do that in solitude, which has been friendly to me," he said.

Recalling the time he was embroiled in controversies, the actor said he is "grateful for the lessons" and admitted it wasn't easy to appear at Cannes, referring to it as "a tough re-entry point".

"Not that I don’t hold a lot of remorse and lamentation for a lot of things I did and a lot of things that happened in that time, but I’m really, really grateful for the lessons that came with that abyss," he said.

Miller's latest work is "The Flash". Directed by Andres Muschietti, the film released in June 2023. It also featured Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle and Ben Affleck.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On