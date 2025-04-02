By Hanna Rantala Film 'Warfare' immerses viewers in real-time Iraq War mission

LONDON, - New A24 movie "Warfare" places audiences among a platoon of U.S. Navy SEALs as they battle insurgents during the Iraq War.

Written and directed by combat veteran Ray Mendoza and filmmaker Alex Garland, the movie is a real-time re-enactment of a 2006 surveillance operation gone awry and based entirely on the memories of Mendoza and the soldiers who took part in it.

"Warfare" follows Garland's 2024 film "Civil War", which Mendoza worked on as a military supervisor, and features an ensemble cast of top talent including Cosmo Jarvis, Will Poulter, Charles Melton, Joseph Quinn, Kit Connor and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai.

It pays tribute to wounded sniper Elliott Miller, played by Jarvis, whose recollections of the events are sparse.

"I wanted to make it for Elliott," Mendoza said at the film's London premiere on Tuesday. "He doesn’t recall what happened. Over the years he's asked a lot of questions. I've been in this industry for 15 years now, and it's kind of a goal, a journey, for me to acquire all the tools and skills I needed along the way to make it."

The filmmakers set a rule to "not invent or heighten anything" and recount the events as accurately as possible.

"What films usually do is they find a way to dramatize, and that sometimes means romanticise combat and conflict and to be inaccurate. We tried to strip all of that out and present war in this instance, as it was. That was our sole intention," Garland said.

"Warfare" sees the young men taking up positions in a residential building in the dark of night. It depicts their close bond and the chaos that ensues when they come under fire and try to evacuate wounded soldiers.

For the cast, portraying real people and recreating the events in Ramadi, came with responsibility.

"We had to try and do the story, what happened, justice and try to do these characters justice," said Connor, who plays gunner Tommy.

"Warfare" was shot outside London over five weeks in early 2024. In preparation for its extended takes and carefully choreographed scenes, the cast took part in an intensive three-week boot camp.

"That included weapons handling, strategy, tactics, some of the language that is unique to SEALs and the military. We learned radio communications, first aid, some navigational stuff, and then went out on a few exercises as a team and put it into practice," said Poulter, who plays an officer in charge of the operation.

Although immersing audiences in warfare, the movie is rooted in humanity, said Michael Gandolfini, who plays Lieutenant Macdonald.

"It's about human beings and it's about consequences of human beings doing these things to other humans. You walk out, I believe, feeling immense pain but immense humanity."

"Warfare" begins its global theatrical rollout on April 10.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.