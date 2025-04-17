Menu Explore
AP |
Apr 17, 2025 06:02 PM IST

NEW YORK — Cameron Crowe was planning to compile some of his old music interviews for a book when he realized he had a more intimate story to tell.

Filmmaker-music journalist Cameron Crowe has a memoir out this fall. It’s called ‘The Uncool'

Avid Reader Press announced Thursday that the Oscar-winning filmmaker and onetime Rolling Stone journalist will have a memoir out Oct. 28. It's called “The Uncool.”

“I spent the last decade or so re-interviewing those early subjects like Bowie and Fleetwood Mac,Joni Mitchell and Led Zeppelin,” Crowe told The Associated Press in a recent email. “The act of looking back on their younger selves brought out the same in me. The book split into two, the first one being a personal memoir. The second one will come out next year, with a lot of new interview material.”

Crowe, 67, is known for such films as “Jerry Maguire,” “Singles” and “Almost Famous,” a fictionalized take on his years in the 1970s as a teen contributor to Rolling Stone that brought him an Academy Award for best original screenplay. Crowe is also the author of “Conversations with Wilder,” a book of interviews with director Billy Wilder.

According to Avid Reader, a Simon & Schuster imprint, Crowe's memoir will offer “a front-row ticket to the 1970s.”

“He spends his teens dodging bouncers and turning down cocaine from roadies and rock stars,” the publisher's statement reads in part. “He talks his San Diego City College journalism teacher into giving him class credit for his road trip covering Led Zeppelin’s 1975 tour, which lands him — and the band — on the front cover of Rolling Stone. He embeds with publicity-shy David Bowie for eighteen months as the sequestered genius transforms himself: ‘Young enough to be honest!’ Bowie declares of Crowe.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

