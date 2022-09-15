George Clooney calls himself ‘the best Batman’: Ben Affleck has got nothing on me

George Clooney isn’t a candidate for the best portrayal of Batman in most critics’ list. The actor, however, disagrees, even if just in jest. At a recent event, George called himself the best Batman and added that Ben Affleck--who portrayed the iconic superhero in DC Extended Universe--had “nothing on him”. George had played the caped crusader in Batman & Robin, which was a critical and commercial failure. Also read: Ben Affleck confirms he won't play Batman again after The Flash

George recently appeared at the opening of the Roybal Film and Television Magnet, a school for actors and professionals in the entertainment industry. Speaking at the occasion, George made jokes about actor’s education and also referred to his much-maligned appearance as Batman in the 1997 film Batman & Robin.

In a video from the event shared by The Hollywood Reporter on Twitter, the actor can be seen making self-deprecating jokes about his stint as Batman before calling himself the best. “You don’t look at actors and think education,” he says in the video, before continuing. You don’t look at me and think he is educated. You look at me and just think, ‘oh he’s just the best Batman’.” At this point, the audience erupts into laughter before someone suggests Ben Affleck’s name.

George responds, “Ben Affleck? He’s the best available one.” He then takes a pause and looks at the audience member who suggested Ben and adds, “Really though, Ben Affleck, really? He's got nothing on me!” Ben Affleck has played Batman in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and The Justice League and in a cameo in Suicide Squad. He will reprise his role in The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, both releasing next year.

Often considered one of the worst films ever made, George’s Batman & Robin was criticized for its excessively campy tone and lack of seriousness for the genre. George’s performance was also slammed and his Batsuit, in particular, came under the scanner due to the bizarre presence of nipples on it. Before George took over the cape and the cowl, the role had been played by Adam West, Michael Keaton, and Val Kilmer on the big screen. Since then, the role has been played by Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and most recently Robert Pattinson in The Batman.

