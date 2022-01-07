Golden Globe Awards 2022 to be private event with no live-stream due to rising Omicron cases and past controversies

Due to an increase in Omicron cases in the US and controversies in the previous edition, the 2022 Golden Globes will be a private event this year with no live-stream, the event's organisers announced on Thursday night, as they prepared for a toned-down ceremony on Sunday.

The move comes after the cancellation or postponement of a number of other awards and festivals internationally due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

“This year's event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed,” the award's organisers said on the Golden Globes official Twitter page late on Thursday. The statement further added that updates on winners will be provided on the award's social media. “We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media,” it read.

The Golden Globe Awards are organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and are considered among the most prestigious awards in Hollywood. Earlier this week, the HFPA had said there would be no audience or red carpet at the event, which would also “shine a light on the (group's) long-established philanthropy work”.

Rapper-actor Snoop Dogg had announced the nominations for the 79th Golden Globes last month. Nominees included Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Will Smith (King Richard), Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth). In television, drama Succession led with five nominations.

The awards haven't been without their share of controversies. Last year, broadcaster NBC had dropped plans to televise the event following criticism of the HFPA for the lack of racial diversity among its members. Critics had also raised questions over whether close relationships with movie studios may have swayed choices for nominees and winners.

In response to the criticism, in October, the HFPA said it had added 21 new members, six of whom are black. It also subsequently banned gifts and favours and implemented diversity and sexual harassment training for members.

(With inputs from Reuters)

