Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies at 67: media reports
hollywood

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies at 67: media reports

Actor Ray Liotta, star of the gangster film Goodfellas, has died at the age of 67 in Dominican Republic, as per media reports.
Ray Liotta in a still from Goodfellas, the Martin Scorsese film that shot him to fame.
Published on May 26, 2022 10:14 PM IST
Reuters | ByHT Entertainment Desk

Hollywood actor Ray Liotta, 67, the star of the 1990 blockbuster crime film Goodfellas, has died in the Dominican Republic, according to media reports on Thursday. According to media reports, the actor was in the country shooting for a film. The cause of his death hasn't been revealed so far. Also read: Ray Liotta has some harsh things to say about Hollywood’s tentpole films

Ray was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo and leaves behind a daughter, Yahoo reported. He was in the Dominican Republic shooting the film Dangerous Waters, as per a report in Deadline. The report also added that the actor died in his sleep on Thursday.

While Ray was best known for his role in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, he had performed in a number of other films over the years, most notably Field of Dreams. He was on a path of resurgence in recent years with increased visibility and roles in major films. His recent roles included The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story and No Sudden Move.

Deadline reported that he had finished the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear and was also due to star in the Working Title film The Substance opposite Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

(With Reuters inputs)

