Los Angeles, "And Just Like That…", the sequel show to the hit HBO series "Sex and the City", will be ending with the ongoing third season, the makers have announced. HBO's ‘And Just Like That ...’ ending after third season

The third season of "And Just Like That" heads into its final two episodes, with the finale set to release on HBO on August 14.

Showrunner, writer, and director Michael Patrick King has confirmed that this season will mark the end of the road for the series.

"And just like that... the ongoing storytelling of the 'Sex And The City' universe is coming to an end. While I was writing the last episode of 'And Just Like That...' season three. it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop," King said in a statement, posted on social media," King said in a statement, posted on social media.

The actor said the decision to conclude the popular series with a two-part finale, expanding the original 10-episode order to 12 episodes, was taken by him along with show's lead Sarah Jessica Parker and HBO executives.

"SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn't want the word 'final' to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It's with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years."

"And Just Like That…" features Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprising their characters from the original series, which aired from 1998-2004 on HBO.

While the original series showcased the women navigating the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s, the revival tackled the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

In an Instagram post of her own, Parker, who played the iconic Carrie Bradshaw character in both series, called the sequel “all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent.”

"AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us.

"I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all. I love you so. I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do," she wrote.

