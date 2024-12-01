Live
Hollywood News Live Today December 1, 2024 : Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint ordered to pay £1.8 million in back taxes after losing legal dispute
Dec 1, 2024 10:32 AM IST
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
- In 2011-12 tax year, Rupert Grint received an income of £4.5 million. In 2019, HMRC had said that he should have been taxed as regular income.
