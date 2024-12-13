Live
Hollywood News Live Today December 13, 2024 : Interstellar IMAX re-release tickets priced at $215, Christopher Nolan fans struggle to score seats in theatres
Dec 13, 2024 11:32 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
Latest news on December 13, 2024: Latest entertainment news on December 13, 2024: A still from Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, which recently re-released in US.
Hollywood News Live: Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 13, 2024 11:32 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Interstellar IMAX re-release tickets priced at $215, Christopher Nolan fans struggle to score seats in theatres
- Christopher Nolan's Interstellar is back in Columbus theatres in IMAX format after a successful limited re-release, with ticket prices soaring above $200.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today December 13, 2024 : Interstellar IMAX re-release tickets priced at $215, Christopher Nolan fans struggle to score seats in theatres