Hollywood News Live Today December 15, 2024 : Ben Affleck, exes Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner join same team for this blended family reunion during holidays

Dec 15, 2024 6:25 AM IST
Latest news on December 15, 2024: Latest entertainment news on December 15, 2024: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner attended an event together, joined by Affleck's estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez.
Hollywood News LIVE: Ben Affleck, exes Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner join same team for this blended family reunion during holidays
- In the rarest of rare sightings, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez came together for an unlikely family reunion in LA for their kids.
