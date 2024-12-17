Live
Hollywood News Live Today December 17, 2024 : Jennifer Lopez fans left shocked with interview question on her age, here's how she replied
Dec 17, 2024 1:58 PM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
Hollywood News Live Today: Jennifer Lopez fans left shocked with interview question on her age, here's how she replied
Hollywood News Live: Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 17, 2024 1:58 PM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Jennifer Lopez fans left shocked with interview question on her age, here's how she replied
- Jennifer Lopez was promoting her new film Unstoppable recently at a screening, when an age-related questions left her surprised.
Dec 17, 2024 1:37 PM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: ‘Unstoppable’ Jennifer Lopez gracefully tackles ‘Hollywood taboo’ comment at film screening
- Interviewer shocked Jennifer Lopez and the crowd at the Unstoppable screening with an age comment that elicited loud gaps.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today December 17, 2024 : Jennifer Lopez fans left shocked with interview question on her age, here's how she replied