Hollywood News Live Today December 19, 2024 : Katie Holmes reveals ‘touching’ birthday gift from daughter Suri Cruise: ‘Grateful’

Dec 19, 2024 9:25 AM IST
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
- Katie Holmes took a moment to honour her daughter, Suri, while celebrating her 46th birthday on December 18.
Dec 19, 2024 8:57 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Sir Christopher Nolan and Dame Emma Thomas: King Charles honours filmmaker couple, says he liked Oppenheimer
- Director Christopher Nolan and his producer-wife Emma Thomas received knighthood and damehood respectively at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.
Dec 19, 2024 8:33 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce on hold as exes ‘fail’ to agree on…'
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce has become tense and argumentative, with unresolved issues lingering, struggle to finalise the details
