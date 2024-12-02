Live
Hollywood News Live Today December 2, 2024 : Chris Martin dances with daughter Apple at Paris debutante ball, ex Gwyneth Paltrow joins for rare pic
Dec 2, 2024 6:22 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
Latest news on December 2, 2024: Latest entertainment news on December 2, 2024: Apple Martin at Paris debutante ball
Hollywood News Live: Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 2, 2024 6:22 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Chris Martin dances with daughter Apple at Paris debutante ball, ex Gwyneth Paltrow joins for rare pic
- Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin reunited for their daughter Apple's debut at Le Bal des Débutantes, where she wore a stunning Valentino gown.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today December 2, 2024 : Chris Martin dances with daughter Apple at Paris debutante ball, ex Gwyneth Paltrow joins for rare pic