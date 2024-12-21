Hollywood News Live Today December 21, 2024 : Diddy sued by 2006 NYC contest winner for sexual assault, shares photos; mogul’s attorney responds

Live
Dec 21, 2024 8:46 AM IST
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Hollywood News LIVE: Diddy sued by 2006 NYC contest winner for sexual assault, shares photos; mogul’s attorney responds
- LaTroya Grayson is suing Sean Diddy Combs for $15 million, alleging drugging and rape during a 2006 party. Combs' legal team has refuted the claims.
Dec 21, 2024 8:02 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Jennifer Lopez admits to ‘struggles’ amid Ben Affleck split, opens up about motherhood challenges
- Jennifer Lopez shares insights on motherhood while promoting her film Unstoppable, inspired by wrestler Anthony Robles. Film to premiere soon on Amazon Prime.
Dec 21, 2024 7:57 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Taylor Swift marriage high priority on Travis Kelce's ‘dream’ agenda: NFL star wants to ‘hang up his boots’
- Travis Kelce is “dreaming” of becoming Taylor Swift's “house husband” as his NFL retirement and engagement buzz slips out of control.
Dec 21, 2024 7:49 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Angelina Jolie admits she didn't have 'light and life' in her after divorce from Brad Pitt, had to 'come alive again'
- After a significant time away from the screen, Angelina Jolie is making her much-anticipated return to acting with a performance in Maria.
Dec 21, 2024 7:34 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: All We Imagine as Light is one of Barack Obama's favourite films of 2024; Dune Part Two, Conlave, Anora also feature
- Barack Obama's list also includes The Piano Lesson, The Promised Land, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig, among others. Check it out here.
