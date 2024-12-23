Live
Hollywood News Live Today December 23, 2024 : Hugh Jackman's kids can't accept they welcomed ‘girlfriend’ Sutton Foster into their house
Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
- Hugh Jackman's children, Oscar and Ava, are adjusting to their father's new relationship with Sutton Foster after his split from Deborra-Lee Furness.
Hollywood News LIVE: America Ferrera, other Blake Lively co-stars defend her against Justin Baldoni's ‘vindictive’ smear campaign
- Blake Lively accused It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni of harassment and smear campaign. Her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars have lent support.
Hollywood News LIVE: Blake Lively blames Justin Baldoni for losing to host ‘SNL’ Season 50 opener
- Blake Lively filed a formal complaint against Justin Baldoni, alleging actions that harmed her career, including losing the chance to host SNL Season 50.
