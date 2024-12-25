Live
Hollywood News Live Today December 25, 2024 : Blake Lively's It Ends With Us co-star Jenny Slate supports her claims against Justin Baldoni: ‘Terribly dark’
Dec 25, 2024 6:57 AM IST
- Actor Jenny Slate supports her It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively after she accused director-actor Justin Baldoni of alleged sexual harassment and more.
Dec 25, 2024 6:17 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Ryan Reynolds shows rare emotion after wife Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment
- The suit claims a toxic work environment and inappropriate behavior, while Baldoni's lawyer criticizes Lively's PR tactics in response to the allegations.
Dec 25, 2024 5:33 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Ben Affleck surprises Jennifer Lopez with ‘emotional’ Christmas gift: ‘Nothing over the top, but…’
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shared a warm holiday moment despite their divorce, exchanging thoughtful gifts during a lunch in West Hollywood.
