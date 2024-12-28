Live
Hollywood News Live Today December 28, 2024 : Mother's Instinct movie review: Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway shine in Hitchcockian thriller
Dec 28, 2024 6:17 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
Hollywood News Live Today: Mother's Instinct movie review: Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway shine in Hitchcockian thriller
Hollywood News Live: Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 28, 2024 6:17 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Mother's Instinct movie review: Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway shine in Hitchcockian thriller
- Mother's Instinct movie review: The two actors are splendid in this 60s-set melodrama that gets too serious for its own good.
Dec 28, 2024 5:31 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: John Wick 5: Keanu Reeves gives big update about movie, says ‘You can never…’
- While Keanu Reeves is open to John Wick 5, knee problems make it unlikely. He will, however, cameo in the spinoff, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today December 28, 2024 : Mother's Instinct movie review: Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway shine in Hitchcockian thriller