Hollywood News Live Today February 12, 2025 : Harrison Ford planning to bid farewell to Hollywood for good: ‘I have things in my life outside of movies’

Feb 12, 2025 7:43 AM IST
- Harrison Ford actor plans to retire, expressing a desire to focus on family and personal interests after struggling box office returns for his recent films.
Feb 12, 2025 7:06 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Daisy Ridley gives update on Star Wars, says she is 'open' to join MCU
- Actor Daisy Ridley has returned to the Star Wars universe to reprise her role of Rey.
Feb 12, 2025 6:53 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Seth Rogen shrugs off James Franco's friendship fallout confession over sexual misconduct lawsuit: ‘Wasn’t on my…'
- Rogen has downplayed the impact of Franco's comments on their fractured friendship. Despite Franco's attempts to reconnect after a sexual misconduct lawsuit.
Feb 12, 2025 6:30 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Blake Lively says makers ‘resented’ her for taking ‘control of movies’ in resurfaced video
- In a past interview, Blake Lively admitted her creative involvement in films has led to tensions with producers.
